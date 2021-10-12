Green Alpha Advisors, LLC Buys Rapid7 Inc, Caribou Biosciences Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sells , Proofpoint Inc,

New Purchases: RPD, CRBU, STX, WFCF, ABCL,

Reduced Positions: CSIQ, MRNA, VEON, NTLA, CDNS, Sold Out: QTS, PFPT, TBIO, T,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Rapid7 Inc, Caribou Biosciences Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Where Food Comes From Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, sells , Proofpoint Inc, , Canadian Solar Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Alpha Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Green Alpha Advisors, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Switch Inc (SWCH) - 118,867 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78% Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 76,818 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94% Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 6,737 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61% JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 56,281 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38% Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) - 89,026 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rapid7 Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.02 and $124.95, with an estimated average price of $113.22. The stock is now traded at around $119.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 9,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $20.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 32,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Where Food Comes From Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.86 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $14.24 and $20.7, with an estimated average price of $17.15. The stock is now traded at around $18.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 57,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.945900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Itron Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $24.86 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $95.64 and $131.48, with an estimated average price of $114.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $27.64 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.42.

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.