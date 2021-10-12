Green Alpha Advisors, LLC Buys Rapid7 Inc, Caribou Biosciences Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sells , Proofpoint Inc,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC Buys Rapid7 Inc, Caribou Biosciences Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sells , Proofpoint Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Green Alpha Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Rapid7 Inc, Caribou Biosciences Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Where Food Comes From Inc, AbCellera Biologics Inc, sells , Proofpoint Inc, , Canadian Solar Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Alpha Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Green Alpha Advisors, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Green Alpha Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+alpha+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Green Alpha Advisors, LLC
  1. Switch Inc (SWCH) - 118,867 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
  2. Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 76,818 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
  3. Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 6,737 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
  4. JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 56,281 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%
  5. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) - 89,026 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
New Purchase: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rapid7 Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.02 and $124.95, with an estimated average price of $113.22. The stock is now traded at around $119.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 9,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $20.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 32,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Where Food Comes From Inc (WFCF)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Where Food Comes From Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.86 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $14.24 and $20.7, with an estimated average price of $17.15. The stock is now traded at around $18.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 57,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.945900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Itron Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $24.86 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $95.64 and $131.48, with an estimated average price of $114.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (QTS)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.

Sold Out: (TBIO)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $27.64 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.42.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Green Alpha Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Green Alpha Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider