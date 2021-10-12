Green Alpha Advisors, LLC Buys Rapid7 Inc, Caribou Biosciences Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Sells , Proofpoint Inc,

- New Purchases: RPD, CRBU, STX, WFCF, ABCL,
- Added Positions: MAXN, VNO, CRSP, BEPC, IRM, SPWR, ITRI, HPP, TPIC, ASML, JKS, NVTA, AEIS, EQIX, KRC, SKM, RUN, SWCH, PACB, CONE, TWST, TXG, IBM, TSM, NGVC, QS, UCTT, DQ, ARCT, ICHR, PHG, TSLA, BRKS, EXAS, TILE, SCS, BLUE, NSTG, SFM, ARRY, ARE, AMT, ADI, CCI, DLR, MCHP, MU, ORA, QCOM, SCHN, MTN, HRZN, SEDG, PYPL, AZRE, NIO, AKAM, ANSS, AAPL, PRMW, FLEX, HAIN, ILMN, LRCX, OMCL, SGEN, TREX, OLED, VRTX, MWA, FSLR, PRLB, HASI, ZEN, TDOC, LITE, PSTG, TWLO, BYND, PSNL, PLD, ADSK, BMI, CWT, EXTR, MLHR, MRVL, STM, SWKS, AWK, PSTI, WKHS, XYL, ENPH, PANW, WMS, BOX, SQ, EDIT, CVAC, ABB, INO, MPWR, NVDA, ATHX, ANET, ZS,
- Reduced Positions: CSIQ, MRNA, VEON, NTLA, CDNS,
- Sold Out: QTS, PFPT, TBIO, T,
For the details of Green Alpha Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/green+alpha+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Green Alpha Advisors, LLC
- Switch Inc (SWCH) - 118,867 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.78%
- Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC) - 76,818 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94%
- Moderna Inc (MRNA) - 6,737 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
- JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS) - 56,281 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38%
- Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) - 89,026 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rapid7 Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.02 and $124.95, with an estimated average price of $113.22. The stock is now traded at around $119.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 9,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Caribou Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $30.29, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $20.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 32,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $78.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 9,372 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Where Food Comes From Inc (WFCF)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Where Food Comes From Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.86 and $15.66, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $13.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 24,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $14.24 and $20.7, with an estimated average price of $17.15. The stock is now traded at around $18.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 57,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Iron Mountain Inc by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.945900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Itron Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $72.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (PACB)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc by 24.41%. The purchase prices were between $24.86 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $29.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,229 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 22.12%. The purchase prices were between $95.64 and $131.48, with an estimated average price of $114.76. The stock is now traded at around $103.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC added to a holding in QuantumScape Corp by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $19.3 and $27.68, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 26,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (QTS)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $173.36 and $175.94, with an estimated average price of $174.61.Sold Out: (TBIO)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $27.64 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $34.42.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Green Alpha Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.
Here is the complete portfolio of Green Alpha Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Green Alpha Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Green Alpha Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment