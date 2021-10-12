Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys Stryker Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells FMC Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: SYK,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stryker Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Citigroup Inc, Performance Food Group Co, sells FMC Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 26,588 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,581 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% Linde PLC (LIN) - 23,550 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 20,822 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,025 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $259.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 14,442 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 238.89%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $157.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 33,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $71.142500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 40,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 67,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62.

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.