Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Buys Stryker Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Citigroup Inc, Sells FMC Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: SYK,
- Added Positions: PEP, C, PFGC, LUV, CL, JNJ, PYPL, AMZN, APH, MKSI, AMGN, WPC, VZ, ARCC, GBDC, ENB, DGRO,
- Reduced Positions: MA, NKE, DHR, HD, FIS, ROP, UNH, SPY, MDY,
- Sold Out: FMC, ZBH, BABA,
For the details of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ayrshire+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 26,588 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,581 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Linde PLC (LIN) - 23,550 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 20,822 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,025 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $259.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 14,442 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 238.89%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $157.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 33,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 38.41%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $71.142500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 40,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 25.07%. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 67,703 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $108.77, with an estimated average price of $98.79.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Ayrshire Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.
