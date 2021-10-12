Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Electric Co, iShares 0-5 Year Inv

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Electric Co, iShares 0-5 Year Inv

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Electric Co, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthew+goff+investment+advisor%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,813 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 95,918 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 428,714 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.12%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 669,042 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.31%
  5. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 414,363 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.30%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $27.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.867000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 256,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.59 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.498400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 221,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.450200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 223,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 79,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 669,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 42.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 186,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.817700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 123.18%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3249.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 72.64%. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC. Also check out:

1. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider