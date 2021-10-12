Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Electric Co, iShares 0-5 Year Inv

- New Purchases: IBDS, IBDT, IBDU, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDM, IBDO, HYDB, IBDP, BRK.A, IBDN, OGN,
- Added Positions: VIG, XLU, SRLN, SHYG, AAPL, RSP, AMZN, ITOT, IVE, GOOG, MRK, PEP, NVS, ORCL, UL, RDS.A, RTX, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, SLQD, NEAR, VCSH, IEMG, OEF, MGK, XOM, IBM, MCK, IJJ,
- Sold Out: GE, SPSB, MMM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,813 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 95,918 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 428,714 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.12%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 669,042 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.31%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 414,363 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.30%
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $27.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.867000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 256,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.59 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.498400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 221,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.450200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 223,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 79,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 669,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 42.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 186,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.817700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 123.18%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3249.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 337 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 72.64%. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.
