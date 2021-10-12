Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Electric Co, iShares 0-5 Year Inv

New Purchases: IBDS, IBDT, IBDU, IBDQ, IBDR, IBDM, IBDO, HYDB, IBDP, BRK.A, IBDN, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, General Electric Co, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthew+goff+investment+advisor%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,813 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 95,918 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 428,714 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.12% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 669,042 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.31% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 414,363 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.30%

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $27.18, with an estimated average price of $27.04. The stock is now traded at around $26.867000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 256,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.59 and $29.09, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.498400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 221,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $27.06, with an estimated average price of $26.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.450200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 223,392 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.79 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $26.89. The stock is now traded at around $26.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 79,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.41 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 59,104 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 39,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 37.31%. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 669,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 42.90%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $64.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 186,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 44.39%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.817700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 21,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $152.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 123.18%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3249.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 72.64%. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.