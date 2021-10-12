Logo
Stonnington Group, Llc Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Q2 Holdings Inc, BHP Group, T-Mobile US Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stonnington Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, Tesla Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Q2 Holdings Inc, BHP Group, T-Mobile US Inc, Lowe's Inc, Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stonnington Group, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Stonnington Group, Llc owns 256 stocks with a total value of $447 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stonnington+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,113 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 36 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,587 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,465 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 25,735 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $330.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $308.42. The stock is now traded at around $337.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Flywire Corp (FLYW)

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $39.06. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 299.51%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $313.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $807.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $623.310100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 191.85%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $325.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $279.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $259.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Sold Out: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.72 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $34.87.

Sold Out: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18.

Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.

Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC. Also check out:

1. STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STONNINGTON GROUP, LLC keeps buying
