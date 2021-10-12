Stonnington Group, Llc Buys Upstart Holdings Inc, Snowflake Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Q2 Holdings Inc, BHP Group, T-Mobile US Inc

- New Purchases: UPST, MTN, FLYW, DFAC, FOCS, DFAX, ZVIA, BMRN, STWD, VTV, ZIP, JAMF, JAMF, GM, COP, OXY, DUOL, TJX, PM, H, EDR, EDR, AVTR, DELL, FRPT, GFL, ETSY, NUBD, RUN, LADR, TRTX, BB,
- Added Positions: SNOW, TSLA, GOOGL, NFLX, CRM, SE, GLD, SYK, INTU, MSFT, NVDA, NOW, AVGO, ACN, AWK, KRNT, DHR, NICE, FB, LULU, FTNT, EPAM, MELI, WCN, AMD, LNG, DIS, COST, FAST, AN, SPOT, SHW, EMR, AZN, PFE, MTCH, ULTA, F, BIO, MO, ALGN, SPG, SO, GILD, IBM, CVX, ARKK, GD, WMB, VEA, UNH, TMO, SIVB, TGT, SNA, NKE, SPY, SRE, ABMD, BA, SBUX, CTAS, CSCO, KO, BEN, RH, HZNP, FLGT, INTC, TROW, MCD, IWM, TXN, WM,
- Reduced Positions: QTWO, LOW, TMUS, AMZN, ILMN, ROKU, UPS, BRK.A, ICSH, MMM, ZEN, ZM, MA, EA, ATVI, CCI, KKR, DOCU, UNP, TDG, STZ, VEEV, JLL, SQ, CRWD, DHI, V, BABA, ZTS, BRK.B, UPWK, PYPL, AMGN, JCI, AAPL, CP, CVNA, ABNB, TSM, ZS, PANW, VZ, T, ABT, JPM, GS, PCRX, MRK, PHG, BMY, BILL, CHD, XOM, HON, UL, COUP, JNJ, MKL, CAG, DE, HUBS, TWLO, QCOM, TD, ORCL, LMT, AXP, BAC, TWTR, CVS, CAT, WMT, APO, QQQ, CLX, BX, DAL, EIX, MRNA, XLU, DASH, TTD, DDOG, ITW, ADBE, C, DD, ETN, LLY, MNST, ABBV, MS, NVAX, PAYX, O, WFC, WDAY, EL, DUK, KTOS,
- Sold Out: BHP, RIO, ITCI, TXG, BKNG, APLS, NVCR, ZG, PRU, INCY, CHWY, RDFN, LH, FCX, LGIH, CHGG, ALXN, VRNS, RFL, CRSP, DT, VRM, SGFY, Y, DOCN, KHC, DKNG, JD, NVS, MHK, CACI, SAM, NOAH, PODD, SWK, SBNY, DOW, TPTX, HUM, BIDU, RTX, EXAS, NLY,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,113 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 36 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,587 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,465 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.26%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 25,735 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.07%
Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $330.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vail Resorts Inc (MTN)
Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $285.28 and $351.85, with an estimated average price of $308.42. The stock is now traded at around $337.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 4,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Flywire Corp (FLYW)
Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.33 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $39.06. The stock is now traded at around $47.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 32,403 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)
Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.09 and $53.55, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
Stonnington Group, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,182 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 299.51%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $313.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 48.15%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $807.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.96%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $623.310100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,008 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sea Ltd (SE)
Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 191.85%. The purchase prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05. The stock is now traded at around $325.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 5,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $279.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)
Stonnington Group, Llc added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $248.9 and $280.09, with an estimated average price of $267.47. The stock is now traded at around $259.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.Sold Out: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)
Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.72 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $34.87.Sold Out: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $145.58 and $192.14, with an estimated average price of $172.18.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Stonnington Group, Llc sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5.
