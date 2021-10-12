Hoertkorn Richard Charles Buys Devon Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Sells General Electric Co, BP PLC, AECOM

New Purchases: ROK, HAS,

Larkspur, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, ViacomCBS Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Hasbro Inc, sells General Electric Co, BP PLC, AECOM during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoertkorn Richard Charles. As of 2021Q3, Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 77 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 149,992 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 58,200 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 334,620 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 72,116 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,385 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95. The stock is now traded at around $297.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.22 and $103.72, with an estimated average price of $97.14. The stock is now traded at around $87.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 146,660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 36.65%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 50,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.