Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Airbnb Inc, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mountain+capital+investment+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc
  1. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 304,236 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.86%
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 106,983 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,210 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 101,603 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,085 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $435.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 21,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 10,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $173.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 7,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.348000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 24,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.03 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $35.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 876.27%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 41,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 196.16%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $326.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.93%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.933000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18.

Sold Out: Envestnet Inc (ENV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $72.19 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $76.42.

Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $123.7 and $142.82, with an estimated average price of $132.76.

Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc. Also check out:

1. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc keeps buying
