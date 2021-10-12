Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: IVV, TIP, ABNB, COMT, OLO, COIN, TLH, ULCC, BAC,
- Added Positions: IXN, ISRG, XOM, T, ESGU, MRK, RIO, HPQ, PGNY, WM, GILD, KO, PRU, PFE, MSFT, MO, WPC, PG, CCI, EMR, GIS, IBM, DUK, APPF, SO, TRUP, UPS, ENB, LMT, ICLN, CSCO, MBUU, PSX, FHN, SLP, IPG, JNJ, KMB, LUV, DLR,
- Reduced Positions: SCHF, RSP, GOVT, EFV, SCHC, SCHE, IGSB, IUSB, ESGE, EFG, ACN, ZTS, VLUE, SBUX, AMT, IYE, ETSY, IJR, FALN, JPM, MBB, AAPL, GOOG, FB, V, NOW, COST, CRM, RVLV, ABT, PCTY, GLOB, GSHD, ADBE, EXPO, IXG, NTRS, VZ, MA, FOXF, USB, UNH, QLYS, HELE, ADSK, NFLX, ALRM, AMN, ALGN, DCT, YETI, DAVA, WING, BL, MEDP, HLI, PM, CVX, NKE, GD, GOOGL, ILMN, FSK, PYPL, ALTR,
- Sold Out: MTUM, TGT, DLTR, ENV, EEFT, SAVE,
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 304,236 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 43.86%
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 106,983 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,210 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 101,603 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,085 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $435.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 21,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 10,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $173.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 7,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.348000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 24,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Olo Inc (OLO)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Olo Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.03 and $46.56, with an estimated average price of $35.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 24,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $145.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,004 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 876.27%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 41,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 196.16%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $326.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 26.93%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.933000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,568 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 32.66%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 41,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07. The stock is now traded at around $69.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $84.54 and $106.32, with an estimated average price of $96.18.Sold Out: Envestnet Inc (ENV)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $72.19 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $76.42.Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $123.7 and $142.82, with an estimated average price of $132.76.Sold Out: Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE)
Mountain Capital Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $22.89 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $26.26.
