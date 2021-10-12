Wesbanco Bank Inc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, General Electric Co, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Cloudera Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: GE, KKR, IVZ, EW, SGRY, VRTX, CRNC, IAI, SWK, DVN, EMXC, CODI, DRVN, UPWK, SCHR, DIA, IWC, AB, CWAN, JXN, EOI, THO, PAYX, BBWI, HMBL,
- Added Positions: SPY, VCLT, BMY, ACWX, EAGG, QUAL, VB, VO, FANG, ETN, J, ABBV, PANW, AQUA, PD, SUSC, VCSH, STZ, MCHP, COMM, ESGD, XLI, MAS, NDAQ, PH, DIS, FIBK, ISTB, DE, GPC, LMT, LOW, PGR, SO, SBUX, UCTT, NEA, TNL, TSLA, DM, BSV, CWB, DVY, GLD, IJS, IWO, MDY, MUB, SHY, TIP, VBK, VXUS, XLV, MO, AMT, ADI, AZN, BLL, BAX, COF, CCL, CERN, NNN, DLTR, EPD, FNMA, BEN, GSK, HAL, ICE, IP, KR, MANH, MMC, MET, NUE, ORLY, PKI, LIN, DGX, ROLL, SRE, TD, VOD, VMC, WBA, RDS.B, BX, PM, DG, GNRC, JYNT, SQ, IR, BIV, FDN, GBF, IEFA, IJJ, IJR, IVW, IWB, IWN, IWR, REGL, TPYP, VBR, VEU, VMBS, VOE, VOT, VTI, VTV, XLF, XLK, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, TLT, GILD, LEN, PG, ORCL, MGV, ADBE, LQD, AAPL, ISRG, MS, MA, EEM, D, NVDA, IEF, IVV, IWP, ACN, GOOGL, UBER, XOM, HON, PWR, XLB, T, AMD, FB, BABA, PSTG, EMB, VNQ, BA, COP, DHR, NKE, SIVB, TGT, DAL, ZTS, PYPL, BND, FXD, GSG, MMM, BLK, CVS, KO, LLY, GS, IBM, JPM, JNJ, MDLZ, MCD, NSC, PPG, PRU, SSB, TXN, RTX, UNH, VZ, ULTA, GOOG, SONO, IBB, VWO, AEP, AXP, TFC, BP, CI, CLX, CAG, DLR, DOV, DD, DUK, EOG, GIS, KSU, SPGI, PNC, PEP, ROK, CRM, SYY, UBSI, UPS, WFC, ZBH, TMUS, PSX, KHC, DOW, CTVA, HYFM, OGN, PDBC, QQQ, CB, ALL, AIG, APH, NLY, ADM, ATO, ADP, ACLS, BAC, BK, BDX, BRK.B, CSX, CNI, CAT, CME, CHD, CINF, C, CL, CBSH, ED, GLW, DRI, DPZ, EMN, ENB, ETR, EQT, EL, EXPE, FISV, GD, WELL, HUM, ITW, SJM, KLAC, KMB, LKFN, LANC, MDT, VTRS, NI, NOC, NVS, OKE, PEG, WRK, RDS.A, TRV, SYNA, TJX, TSM, TDY, TTC, TSN, VLO, VTR, WM, ANTM, WY, ET, DNP, GTLS, DFS, LULU, V, BMLPG.PFD, KMI, SPLK, YUMC, CARR, OTIS, AMLP, DES, DON, EFAV, GUNR, HDV, HYG, IWD, IWF, IWS, IYW, SUSA, VGT, VHT,
- Sold Out: CLDR, IGLB, ATVI, IGSB, HRC, CURLF, IAGG, FIVN, SNX, FMBI, AEIS, LGF.A, GM, GDX, VXF, LW, HPE, XOP, BEP, WMMVY, TRMB, SHOO, MU, DRQ, DTE, BLDR, ATR, AMP, SIRI, DTM,
For the details of WESBANCO BANK INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wesbanco+bank+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WESBANCO BANK INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,040,105 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 2,642,056 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 284,812 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,685 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 316,881 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $101.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 66,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 82,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)
Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $65.33, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.11 and $124.32, with an estimated average price of $109.43. The stock is now traded at around $87.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 113.82%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $434.112400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 45,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 386.50%. The purchase prices were between $105.3 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $107.6. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 81,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 45.68%. The purchase prices were between $55.41 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $56.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 192,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.83%. The purchase prices were between $55.08 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 119,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 57.82%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $222.475500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 344.76%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $132.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.Sold Out: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64.Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94.Sold Out: Curaleaf Holdings Inc (CURLF)
Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Curaleaf Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $12.27.
Here is the complete portfolio of WESBANCO BANK INC. Also check out:
1. WESBANCO BANK INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WESBANCO BANK INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WESBANCO BANK INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WESBANCO BANK INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment