Wesbanco Bank Inc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, General Electric Co, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Cloudera Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, General Electric Co, KKR Inc, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Cloudera Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wesbanco Bank Inc. As of 2021Q3, Wesbanco Bank Inc owns 576 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,040,105 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Wesbanco Inc (WSBC) - 2,642,056 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 284,812 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,685 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 316,881 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $101.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 66,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.37 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $65.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 82,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $65.33, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 53,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wesbanco Bank Inc initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.11 and $124.32, with an estimated average price of $109.43. The stock is now traded at around $87.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 113.82%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $434.112400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 45,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 386.50%. The purchase prices were between $105.3 and $109.5, with an estimated average price of $107.6. The stock is now traded at around $104.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 81,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 45.68%. The purchase prices were between $55.41 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $56.96. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 192,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.83%. The purchase prices were between $55.08 and $55.89, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $54.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 119,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 57.82%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $222.475500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wesbanco Bank Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 344.76%. The purchase prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $132.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 26,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67.

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.51 and $54.75, with an estimated average price of $54.64.

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $114.56 and $151.88, with an estimated average price of $134.94.

Wesbanco Bank Inc sold out a holding in Curaleaf Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.8 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $12.27.