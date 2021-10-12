Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Citigroup Inc, Visa Inc, Sells Clorox Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

New Purchases: FNF, C, V, DHR, ISRG, GOOG,

FNF, C, V, DHR, ISRG, GOOG, Added Positions: AMZN, SWK, MU, AEP, BDX, RTX, T, MO, TD, INTC, PEP, LYB, COST, PG, PFE, JNJ, TXN, DEO, DG, CVS, SBUX, ABBV,

AMZN, SWK, MU, AEP, BDX, RTX, T, MO, TD, INTC, PEP, LYB, COST, PG, PFE, JNJ, TXN, DEO, DG, CVS, SBUX, ABBV, Reduced Positions: DGRO, MSFT, AAPL, PYPL, QLTA, TFC,

DGRO, MSFT, AAPL, PYPL, QLTA, TFC, Sold Out: CLX, KMB, GILD, IGM, ESGR, USRT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Financial Inc, Citigroup Inc, Visa Inc, Danaher Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, sells Clorox Co, Kimberly-Clark Corp, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC owns 44 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,886 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 29,434 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 34,074 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 33,303 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 51,770 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 94,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $71.142500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 31,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,081 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $297.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,912 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $326.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2733.212100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 123 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $65.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $400.81 and $430.96, with an estimated average price of $416.88.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Enstar Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $224.46 and $265.12, with an estimated average price of $243.57.

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $58.38 and $63.23, with an estimated average price of $60.58.