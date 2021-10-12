Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, FedEx Corp

New Purchases: FLTR, SCHK, NKE, IJS, IJT, NVDA, PVG, EQX, NGD,

FLTR, SCHK, NKE, IJS, IJT, NVDA, PVG, EQX, NGD, Added Positions: SPEM, SCHZ, VB, SCHF, VCSH, SCHX, VOO, SCHW, SCHD, VNQ, VUG, SCHC, HYLB, VIG, SCHM, SCHP, EWX, VNQI, VTIP, FLRN, VEU, BNDX, VWOB, AAPL, IJH, SPMD, GOOGL, GOOG, MSFT, IVV, AMZN, JNJ, VO, RIG, CVE, SPSB, AGG, IWM, DIS, AGI, VWO,

SPEM, SCHZ, VB, SCHF, VCSH, SCHX, VOO, SCHW, SCHD, VNQ, VUG, SCHC, HYLB, VIG, SCHM, SCHP, EWX, VNQI, VTIP, FLRN, VEU, BNDX, VWOB, AAPL, IJH, SPMD, GOOGL, GOOG, MSFT, IVV, AMZN, JNJ, VO, RIG, CVE, SPSB, AGG, IWM, DIS, AGI, VWO, Reduced Positions: SHW, SCHE, VEA, CSCO, USRT, RWX, AME, CZNC, SPDW, VSS, EPI, RWR, USHY,

SHW, SCHE, VEA, CSCO, USRT, RWX, AME, CZNC, SPDW, VSS, EPI, RWR, USHY, Sold Out: FTCS, FDX, GE, CLMT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, FedEx Corp, General Electric Co, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 384,647 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 666,045 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 861,760 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 132,144 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 178,210 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.375800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 67,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $151.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.74 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $131.48. The stock is now traded at around $131.452300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 151,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 87.26%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,599 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 42.37%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.74 and $7.91, with an estimated average price of $6.89.