Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, FedEx Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, FedEx Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, FedEx Corp, General Electric Co, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kohmann+bosshard+financial+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 384,647 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%
  2. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 666,045 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.51%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 861,760 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.00%
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 132,144 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
  5. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 178,210 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%
New Purchase: VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.375800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 67,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.98 and $44.87, with an estimated average price of $43.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 30,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $151.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,409 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49. The stock is now traded at around $102.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $124.74 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $131.48. The stock is now traded at around $131.452300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.44 and $45.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $43.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 151,369 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 87.26%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,599 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 42.37%. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $77.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 56.41%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 16,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Transocean Ltd by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $5.08, with an estimated average price of $3.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC added to a holding in Cenovus Energy Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $8.56. The stock is now traded at around $11.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Sold Out: Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC sold out a holding in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $5.74 and $7.91, with an estimated average price of $6.89.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC. Also check out:

1. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider