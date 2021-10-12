Logo
Rfg Holdings, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, Sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Rfg Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rfg Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Rfg Holdings, Inc. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RFG HOLDINGS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rfg+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RFG HOLDINGS, INC.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 75,181 shares, 17.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 287.83%
  2. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) - 120,253 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 450,493 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.90%
  4. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 50,683 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.98%
  5. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 132,773 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.32%
New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $165.46 and $182.86, with an estimated average price of $173.66. The stock is now traded at around $178.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.14%. The holding were 120,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B (IGBH)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 306,748 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 304,552 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82. The stock is now traded at around $103.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 40,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $60.7, with an estimated average price of $60.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.511800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 61,738 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 45,418 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 287.83%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.76%. The holding were 75,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.90%. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 450,493 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 290.31%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $435.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 9,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 36.78%. The purchase prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13. The stock is now traded at around $281.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 30,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 59.37%. The purchase prices were between $107.7 and $109.72, with an estimated average price of $108.8. The stock is now traded at around $108.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 43,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 58.77%. The purchase prices were between $55.77 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $56.32. The stock is now traded at around $55.720100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 74,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.95 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $22.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78.

Sold Out: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The sale prices were between $40.4 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $46.87.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Rfg Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of RFG HOLDINGS, INC.. Also check out:

1. RFG HOLDINGS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. RFG HOLDINGS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. RFG HOLDINGS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RFG HOLDINGS, INC. keeps buying
