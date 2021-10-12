Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Organon, M&T Bank Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, Moderna Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: DRIV, OGN, MTB, ESGU, XLB, VUG, DNA, UPST, FVRR, TYG, PLUG, CRDL, IAC, CYBN, DOCU, TLRY, TLRY, CRBU, FUBO, NTG, AZN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Organon, M&T Bank Corp, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells Amgen Inc, Moderna Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Cardinal Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Piscataqua Savings Bank. As of 2021Q3, Piscataqua Savings Bank owns 338 stocks with a total value of $116 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,999 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,290 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,082 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,576 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 22,621 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $292.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74.

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58.

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $105.26 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $122.64.

Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.