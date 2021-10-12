Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Organon, M&T Bank Corp, Sells Amgen Inc, Moderna Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: DRIV, OGN, MTB, ESGU, XLB, VUG, DNA, UPST, FVRR, TYG, PLUG, CRDL, IAC, CYBN, DOCU, TLRY, TLRY, CRBU, FUBO, NTG, AZN,
- Added Positions: PGX, MA, CI, VNQ, PINS,
- Reduced Positions: XOM, MSFT, MPC, PEP, GE, HON, AMGN, LYB, PRU, KO, MRNA, RTX, PG, ABBV, VIG, COP, CL, BMY, PM, WFC, VZ, VFC, CAH, PSX, SLB, RCL, D, NKE, LLY, MCHP, GSK, GILD, DOW, VNT, VTRS, CTVA, STT, T, MCK, GD, ENB, DD, MO,
- Sold Out: GOVT, BYND, VBR, 4LRA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Piscataqua Savings Bank
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,999 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,290 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,082 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 9,576 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 22,621 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $27.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $99.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 194 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)
Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $13.28, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Piscataqua Savings Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $292.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Piscataqua Savings Bank added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $80.29, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $105.26 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $122.64.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Piscataqua Savings Bank sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.
