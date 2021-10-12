Salem Capital Management Inc Buys PACCAR Inc, Novartis AG, Chevron Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Salem Capital Management Inc Buys PACCAR Inc, Novartis AG, Chevron Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Woburn, MA, based Investment company Salem Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys PACCAR Inc, Novartis AG, Chevron Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Vontier Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Salem Capital Management Inc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salem+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,698 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 220,880 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  3. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 39,176 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 143,045 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  5. Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 203,728 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 575.88%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $83.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 45,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Novartis AG (NVS)

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Novartis AG by 251.60%. The purchase prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 30,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 63.86%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $106.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $190.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 22,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 231,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.

Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider