Salem Capital Management Inc Buys PACCAR Inc, Novartis AG, Chevron Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Woburn, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PACCAR Inc, Novartis AG, Chevron Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Vontier Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Salem Capital Management Inc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $180 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,698 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 220,880 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 39,176 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 143,045 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 203,728 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 575.88%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $83.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 45,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Novartis AG by 251.60%. The purchase prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 30,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 63.86%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $106.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $190.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 22,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 231,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.