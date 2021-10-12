Salem Capital Management Inc Buys PACCAR Inc, Novartis AG, Chevron Corp, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: VNT,
- Added Positions: PCAR, NVS, CVX, PXD, ERIC, BWA, FCX, TFC, EOG, RTX, AVGO, VTWO,
- Reduced Positions: T, MSFT, HON, CL, PFE, INTC, COST, MRK, KMB, ADI, BAC, PYPL, LOW, JOF, LLY, HD, CTAS, CVS, ABT, GIS, NFG, AVB,
- Sold Out: VCSH, XOM, IBM, CAT,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 45,698 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.88%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 220,880 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 39,176 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 143,045 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 203,728 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.08 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $33.98. The stock is now traded at around $32.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 575.88%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $83.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 45,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Novartis AG (NVS)
Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Novartis AG by 251.60%. The purchase prices were between $81.78 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $90.02. The stock is now traded at around $82.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 30,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 63.86%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $106.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 27,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 27.41%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $190.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 22,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Salem Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 231,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $132.97 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $139.83.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.
