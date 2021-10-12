Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc Buys FIGS Inc, Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Global X Silver Miners ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF

- New Purchases: FIGS, KLDW, WKME, QUS, PFIX, JEPI, PAVE, RCD, LEA, UYG, CF, CGBD, MTUM, HEI.A, PLOW, SITE, DYNF, IAU, PDP, AZPN, ATRI, CCOI, DSGX, MLAB, RGEN, STX, SSD, TECH, TREX, NEO, LMAT, JBT, ENV, NOVT, ABCM, GWRE, BFAM, EVTC, TRUP, WK, CABO, KNSL, MEDP, COUP, FND, KIDS, EVOP, DAVA, MNTV, IAA, PATH, PCOR, BHG, DFAC, FCVT, FPXI, FTA, PJAN, POCT, PRF, RWL, SPAB, VAW, VCIT, VCR, VSGX, XLC, XMVM, BHC, BF.B, CVGW, CAH, CERN, CLF, MTCH, IEX, CSR, LEG, NBR, ODFL, PXD, HQH, KYN, BGY, CYRX, EMO, TTP, HTA, AR, TLRY, TLRY, AA, CVNA, CHWY, CSTL, BNTX, U, POSH, SGFY, OSCR, STEM, GTX, SQSP, OTLY, ALZN, S, S, MKFG, DNA, ACES, AIRR, BFOR, BOTZ, COMT, DMXF, DRIV, EFG, EFV, HAIL, IFRA, IHAK, IJUL, INDA, IXG, IXN, IYE, IYG, JMBS, KARS, LVHD, LVHI, MJUS, QID, RWR, RYU, RZG, TLH, VCLT, VCSH, VGIT, VLUE, VOX, VTWO, XSMO, XSVM, XTN,
- Added Positions: HD, RSP, AMZN, NTLA, GDX, VUG, NVDA, PYPL, SLQT, IHI, LUV, DIS, GOOG, OGN, FVD, IVE, IWS, VTV, ZBH, JAZZ, V, MPC, VEEV, TEAM, VGT, VTI, VTIP, COP, EXC, EXPO, GPN, INTC, JNJ, TCBI, AFMD, BL, UPST, IEFA, IJH, VB, VO, XLF, XLK, ATVI, BRKS, CSX, CVS, CHKP, CVX, C, KO, CMCSA, DHI, ETN, JPM, MKL, SPGI, NICE, PTEN, BKNG, QCOM, REGN, TMO, WDFC, WNS, PRO, AVGO, ARES, HQY, CFG, STOR, QRVO, BKI, ALRM, WSC, SQ, SNAP, HLNE, BKR, SAIL, INSP, TENB, AFRM, BND, BSV, IBB, ITOT, IWF, IWO, PWB, SLV, VEU, VOT, XLV, XLY, CB, SRPT, ADBE, AMD, APD, ALK, AEP, IEP, ATRC, ADSK, BP, BK, EAT, VIAC, COF, CWST, CTAS, CSGP, CL, GLW, DLR, DLTR, EL, FICO, FCX, GPS, GIS, HELE, IDXX, INTU, JCI, MTB, MRK, MCO, VTRS, NUE, OXY, ORI, PPL, PDCE, LIN, ROK, ROP, RYAAY, SBAC, SRE, SPG, SWKS, SYY, UL, UNP, UPS, VRSN, WM, ANTM, WCC, ET, ETW, TMUS, TEL, MSCI, FERG, PEB, GNRC, ST, CEM, KMI, APO, NOW, WDAY, PCI, ICLR, VRNS, CZR, VSTO, KHC, OKTA, BHVN, APLS, BJ, SONO, NIO, TMDX, NOVA, GRUB, PGNY, SPT, AI, SHLS, BMBL, AOK, AOM, AOR, BIL, DGRO, ESGD, ESGE, ESGU, FDN, FLOT, GOVT, GSLC, IBUY, IJR, IPAY, IUSB, IWP, MBB, SHYG, SUSA, TLT, USHY, USIG, VGSH, VMBS, VYM, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: VZ, IWY, SIL, IYW, BA, FDX, TDOC, PINS, RNG, IWX, STZ, NEM, FB, UBER, QQQ, TIP, BMY, FDP, LTC, NFLX, BABA, ROKU, EEM, IVV, SHY, VOE, BDX, XOM, LMT, ABBV, AGIO, IHIT, SPY, XLE, AEO, AMGN, DXCM, GE, MU, MA, PM, GM, PDI, SPOT, MRNA, PTON, SNOW, ABNB, IWM, MSOS, XLI, XOP, T, MO, BAC, GOLD, CAT, CNC, CI, CSCO, CLX, DRI, EOG, LLY, HEI, IBN, ICE, NTES, ORCL, PENN, STT, SNPS, TROW, TSM, TRP, VRTX, WFC, BX, VMW, FTI, DG, PHYS, ENPH, PSX, ZTS, JD, NTRA, FTV, TWLO, TTD, NTNX, CRSP, DOCU, YETI, DOW, RBLX, ACWX, DIA, GLDM, OIH, MMM, PLD, ACN, AAP, AFL, AKAM, AXP, ADI, AMAT, BCE, BAX, SAM, CNQ, FIS, CHD, CAG, DE, DKS, DPZ, DOV, ETR, LHX, HAS, HOLX, HRL, HBAN, INFO, ITW, TT, KAI, K, KMB, MKC, MS, NRG, NDAQ, NSC, OTEX, PAYX, PBR, PFE, RSG, RMD, SLB, SF, USB, UAA, VFC, WAB, WBA, XLNX, RDS.B, MYRG, FIVE, PGEN, AMC, PROF, IHTA, ESTC, SWAV, ZM, CTVA, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, PLTR, VNT, DTM, AOA, CLOU, DES, DON, DVY, EEMV, GLD, ICLN, IEFN, IJK, IUSG, IXUS, LQD, PBW, QCLN, TDIV, USMV, VEA, VHT, VWO, XLB,
- Sold Out: WYNN, ZEN, WORK, VLDR, SPTS, FWONK, LBRDK, RACE, HOME, CARS, IYR, CCIV, GDXJ, AONE, PSXP, SKLZ, SRNGU, FEZ, FINX, FTCS, FXU, GRA, BWL.A, CTXS, DISCA, EPC, IONS, MTG, SNY, SPPI, ALXN, PEO, OC, ACM, DGLY, BUD, FANG, BLUE,
For the details of HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+investment+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 391,619 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,794 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,917 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,965 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,120 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $47.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.146700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FIGS Inc (FIGS)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.24 and $46.04, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.642500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WalkMe Ltd (WKME)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 434.17%. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $128.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 98.92%. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 128.08%. The purchase prices were between $7.89 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $15.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 65,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 495.52%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (WORK)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08.Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39.Sold Out: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The sale prices were between $35.3 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $41.13.Sold Out: AECOM (ACM)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $58.83 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.7.Sold Out: Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $7.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC. Also check out:
1. HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment