Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc Buys FIGS Inc, Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, Global X Silver Miners ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIGS Inc, Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc, WalkMe, sells Verizon Communications Inc, Global X Silver Miners ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Boeing Co, Teladoc Health Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc owns 1339 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbor+investment+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 391,619 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,794 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,917 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,965 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,120 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.65, with an estimated average price of $47.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.146700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in FIGS Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.24 and $46.04, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $36.642500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 42,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.96 and $126.07, with an estimated average price of $122.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,496 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $41.42, with an estimated average price of $39.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,947 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 39.53%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 14,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 434.17%. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $128.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 98.92%. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 47,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 128.08%. The purchase prices were between $7.89 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $15.07. The stock is now traded at around $12.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 65,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 44.83%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 495.52%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The sale prices were between $35.3 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $41.13.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in AECOM. The sale prices were between $58.83 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.7.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $7.55.