Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. Buys Dimensional International Value ETF, Custom Truck One Source Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Baidu Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities

New Purchases: DFIV, JPIN, EJUL, JPEM, ZBRA, EAPR, ISCF, EVFM, IWV, ALLE, DVAX, MVST, DFAI, DFAE, EEMV, TOST, JXN, LICY, HOOD, IEF, ITOT, IXUS, MBB, MUB, OIH, RODM, SCHO, URA, VOX, VTEB, TLRY, TLRY, CTRA, COLM, DLR, INTU, MGM, SWBI, RGR, TNC, HBI, QUBT, MXL, SCYX, LCID, FLGT, PLL, ADPT, MNMD, AOUT, CURI, CURI, ZIP, CHPT, CHPT, ADF, VSCO, BAM, FFIE,

VNLA, JPM, CTOS, IHI, ABBV, AMAT, IVV, PSEP, BSEP, DGRO, USEP, TTD, IJH, UAUG, VLUE, HD, BAUG, BJUL, PAUG, QUAL, ZM, IJR, TMUS, UPST, EFA, IJAN, VIG, IEFA, VTI, NVDA, VXUS, DHR, IEMG, IUSG, GOVT, IUSV, EMB, RSP, VGT, XLY, XLV, XLP, XLI, XLF, VTV, VOO, VOE, IWN, VEA, USMV, TIP, TDTF, SHY, SCHB, AGG, LIT, NWBI, UNH, TXN, TGT, TJX, LUV, SHW, RIO, RWT, PENN, PPG, VZ, NFLX, NOV, KR, ICE, DRE, TPR, BA, BDX, NLY, FVRR, DOO, BSV, BNDX, ADI, SKYT, CPNG, RBLX, WISH, ABNB, EEM, NIO, DOCU, BABA, FI, JRI, HI, MA, USA, WRB, Reduced Positions: MSFT, BND, WMT, CSCO, MCD, TPX, GPC, SCHD, LOW, MRO, MAR, ONB, PJAN, ATVI, UPS, NZF, LYB, NCLH, ZTS, SCHF, SCHH, BIDU, BP, SCHV, COST, VTIP, UOCT, UJAN, T, FNDA, ITRM, ACWX, PATH, VWO, U, DKNG, RKT, FOXA, SCHE, FNDE, FNDF, VNQI, VMBS, GLD, GLDM, GOEX, IAU, SCZ, RING, SCHA, SCHR, SCHM, SCHC, DE, MS, MDLZ, LHX, GIS, GE, F, M, EOG, VTRS, ED, CAG, CMCSA, CI, CERN, APA, MO, IR, PNC, PNW, PLUG, THO, TTE, WY, EBAY, ET, DAL, PM, NOW, NWSA, UNIT, KHC, LW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional International Value ETF, Custom Truck One Source Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Baidu Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. owns 1016 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bedel+financial+consulting%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 333,267 shares, 26.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 512,565 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,604 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,950 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR) - 257,346 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $62.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $26.58, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $506.91 and $590.6, with an estimated average price of $557.52. The stock is now traded at around $498.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The purchase prices were between $56.34 and $59.91, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Evofem Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.67 and $1.1, with an estimated average price of $0.84. The stock is now traded at around $0.739050. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Custom Truck One Source Inc by 214.53%. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 65,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September by 115.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $29.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September by 217.51%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.35 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $41.55.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.25 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $18.66.

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.53.