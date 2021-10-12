Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. Buys Dimensional International Value ETF, Custom Truck One Source Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Baidu Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. Buys Dimensional International Value ETF, Custom Truck One Source Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Baidu Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional International Value ETF, Custom Truck One Source Inc, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Applied Materials Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Baidu Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. owns 1016 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bedel+financial+consulting%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.
  1. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 333,267 shares, 26.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  2. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 512,565 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 82,604 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,950 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  5. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April (PAPR) - 257,346 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 22,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E (JPIN)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity E. The purchase prices were between $60.31 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $62.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July (EJUL)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF July. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $26.58, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $506.91 and $590.6, with an estimated average price of $557.52. The stock is now traded at around $498.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit (JPEM)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equit. The purchase prices were between $56.34 and $59.91, with an estimated average price of $57.99. The stock is now traded at around $57.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,254 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. initiated holding in Evofem Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.67 and $1.1, with an estimated average price of $0.84. The stock is now traded at around $0.739050. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Custom Truck One Source Inc (CTOS)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Custom Truck One Source Inc by 214.53%. The purchase prices were between $6.53 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.44. The stock is now traded at around $8.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 65,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 26.98%. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $125.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,453 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September (PSEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September by 115.53%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $29.53. The stock is now traded at around $29.249900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,106 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September (BSEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September by 217.51%. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.35 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $41.55.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15.

Sold Out: (BPYU)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $18.25 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $18.66.

Sold Out: Tuscan Holdings Corp (THCB)

Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. sold out a holding in Tuscan Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $10 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $12.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bedel Financial Consulting, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider