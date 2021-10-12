Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Centerspace, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Merck Inc, Yum Brands Inc

- New Purchases: BABA, CSR,
- Added Positions: DISCK,
- Reduced Positions: TPL, BAM, PEP, AJG, BRK.A, DIS, YUM, PFE, MSFT, MRK, JNJ, AFL, EIX, KSU, LEG, CVX, LUMN, CNI, BAX, LNT, PSX, GIL, CAG, VTRS, T, KEYS, SPY, GILD, D, DEO, CATO,
These are the top 5 holdings of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 24,264 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 295,402 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 96,162 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 82,660 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 48,603 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $162.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 34,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Centerspace (CSR)
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $78.42 and $105.42, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $98.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
