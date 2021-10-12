Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Centerspace, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Merck Inc, Yum Brands Inc

New Purchases: BABA, CSR,

Investment company Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Centerspace, sells PepsiCo Inc, Merck Inc, Yum Brands Inc, Edison International, Leggett & Platt Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 24,264 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 295,402 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 96,162 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.91% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 82,660 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 48,603 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $162.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 34,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Centerspace. The purchase prices were between $78.42 and $105.42, with an estimated average price of $94.03. The stock is now traded at around $98.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.