Cypress Capital Group Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Bo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cypress Capital Group Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Bo

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Cypress Capital Group (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Dollar General Corp, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Group. As of 2021Q3, Cypress Capital Group owns 278 stocks with a total value of $736 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Capital Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+capital+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cypress Capital Group
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,816 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,583 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 89,696 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  4. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 81,620 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
  5. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 358,466 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 73,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 70,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 60,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38. The stock is now traded at around $386.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.273500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 141,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 136.19%. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $244.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.391800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 281,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 104,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 124.35%. The purchase prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26. The stock is now traded at around $141.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $48.005200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 58,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $182.95 and $212.95, with an estimated average price of $199.83.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cypress Capital Group. Also check out:

1. Cypress Capital Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cypress Capital Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cypress Capital Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cypress Capital Group keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider