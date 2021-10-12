Cypress Capital Group Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Bo

New Purchases: BSCN, BSCO, PFXF, JAGG, ULTA, BSCP, MSI, ORLY, IAU, IEFA, WHR, VSCO, CNC, ALGN, GNRC, SDVY, CTLT, PKI, NOC, C, ADI, VATE,

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Boeing Co, Dollar General Corp, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Capital Group. As of 2021Q3, Cypress Capital Group owns 278 stocks with a total value of $736 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,816 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,583 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Visa Inc (V) - 89,696 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 81,620 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 358,466 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 73,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 70,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 60,781 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.67 and $389.9, with an estimated average price of $361.38. The stock is now traded at around $386.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Capital Group initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $53.45 and $54.19, with an estimated average price of $53.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.273500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 141,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 136.19%. The purchase prices were between $238.52 and $254.57, with an estimated average price of $247.84. The stock is now traded at around $244.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.13%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.391800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 281,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 104,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc by 124.35%. The purchase prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26. The stock is now traded at around $141.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Capital Group added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 25.91%. The purchase prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $48.005200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 58,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $182.95 and $212.95, with an estimated average price of $199.83.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $109.17 and $129.38, with an estimated average price of $121.64.

Cypress Capital Group sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.