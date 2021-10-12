Logo
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Sells , Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF, sells , Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC owns 485 stocks with a total value of $532 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crescent+capital+consulting%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 138,254 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,098,282 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%
  3. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM) - 886,223 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN) - 809,447 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 234,857 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.204600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 886,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 809,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 513,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 354,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 135,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.186400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 45,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 234297.14%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $65.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 82,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.27%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $221.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 44,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 145,754 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 87862.50%. The purchase prices were between $102.73 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $105.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62. The stock is now traded at around $244.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 674.55%. The purchase prices were between $179.22 and $188.13, with an estimated average price of $184.1. The stock is now traded at around $182.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MBG)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Sold Out: (LMNX)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.76 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $36.88.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6.

Sold Out: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $89.42 and $103.33, with an estimated average price of $97.33.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95.

Sold Out: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $140.17 and $159.99, with an estimated average price of $150.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC. Also check out:

1. Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC keeps buying

