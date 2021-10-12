Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon, Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Sells , Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund

- New Purchases: BSJM, BSJN, PFFD, BSCN, EQAL, USMV, XSVM, NEAR, JEPI, XMVM, EEMV, STX, SMMV, IBHC, SBIO, BSCP, BSCO, OGN, MOTV, SPMB, KIM, PSCF, TSLA, PYPL, IPG, WFH, MDU, THCX, WY, MAXR, DG, VMEO, IZRL, MEDP, IAU, MDLA, DDOG, IAC, COIN, A, HLTH,
- Added Positions: IVV, VGK, IWM, EFA, ACWV, VHT, IWF, VDC, TIP, IBB, IJJ, IWS, IWD, IVE, DIA, RDS.B, VNQ, GOOG, IBHB, SPY, PDI, PSX, GS, DE, VTI, CI, VWO, AB, IWR, MNDT, CG, AVOA, PTY, MET, GOOGL, CMCSA, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: VCR, ACWX, VIG, GXC, IVW, IWP, FB, ABT, MRNA, ACN, V, HD, BAC, CPB, PSI, AFL, MRK, ORCL, JNJ, JPM, PEP, IJS, IJT, T, IWN, O, PM, DFS, AMZN, IJK, IWO, PXD, PG, ESGV, VZ, GIS, CTVA, CWB, DVYE, DOW, XBI, NAD, VIAC, CCL, CVX, DD, HRL, IP, ISRG, EMR, AMAT, BBY, TMUS, SLV, FTI, ZBH, DXC, D, VOD, DUK, SO, GSK, DISCK, VTR, SXYAY, K, BSJL, VTRS, QS, NFLX, RDS.A,
- Sold Out: MBG, LMNX, TMO, ROK, FBHS, RS, WRI, 4LRA, BLNK, SHY, KRE, ICLN, BND, RDFN, NML, MIE, CSLLY, AKAM, RCS, PGR, PLUG, EXEL, ETR, BSX,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 138,254 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.47%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,098,282 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.37%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJM) - 886,223 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN) - 809,447 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 234,857 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $23.09 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $23.204600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 886,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJN)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $25.12 and $25.43, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 809,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 513,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 354,302 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 135,172 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.186400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 45,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 234297.14%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $65.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 82,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.27%. The purchase prices were between $211.09 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $221.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 44,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $76.9 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 145,754 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 87862.50%. The purchase prices were between $102.73 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $105.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 21,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.39%. The purchase prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62. The stock is now traded at around $244.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 674.55%. The purchase prices were between $179.22 and $188.13, with an estimated average price of $184.1. The stock is now traded at around $182.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 10,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (MBG)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.Sold Out: (LMNX)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.76 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $36.88.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6.Sold Out: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The sale prices were between $89.42 and $103.33, with an estimated average price of $97.33.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $284 and $327.14, with an estimated average price of $306.95.Sold Out: Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The sale prices were between $140.17 and $159.99, with an estimated average price of $150.34.
