Bonness Enterprises Inc Buys Organon

Washington, DC, based Investment company Bonness Enterprises Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Organon during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bonness Enterprises Inc. As of 2021Q3, Bonness Enterprises Inc owns 40 stocks with a total value of $196 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 605,853 shares, 27.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 68,400 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,400 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,940 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 11,400 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio.
Bonness Enterprises Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.
