OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells , M&T Bank Corp, VEREIT Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Purchase, NY, based Investment company OTA Financial Group L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, sells , M&T Bank Corp, VEREIT Inc, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Athene Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OTA Financial Group L.P.. As of 2021Q3, OTA Financial Group L.P. owns 70 stocks with a total value of $83 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OTA Financial Group L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ota+financial+group+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OTA Financial Group L.P.
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 159,462 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.81%
  2. Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 1,104,739 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.19%
  4. Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) - 783,060 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1341.30%
  5. Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 338,273 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.63%
New Purchase: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 86,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $86.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 18,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $32.99, with an estimated average price of $30.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 47,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 27,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG)

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 35,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV)

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 117,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 152.81%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.92%. The holding were 159,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1341.30%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.883100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 783,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 53.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 338,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 135.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 30,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 244,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 152.77%. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 30,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (WRI)

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $45.23 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $48.57.

Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $70.63, with an estimated average price of $66.6.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of OTA Financial Group L.P.. Also check out:

