OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Sells , M&T Bank Corp, VEREIT Inc

- New Purchases: PSTH, HYG, GWB, SCHZ, SV, NTG, GSKY, CWEN.A, NEEPO, TYG, SCPL, FOX, IMAQ, RICO, DM, PFL, SRV, GPCO, BTAQ, MUDS, MUDS, ZNTE, ISBC, AMTBB, TTP, BWAC, GACQ, KYN, CLOE, GSAQ, MCMJ, GNOG, EXG, YSAC, PNTM, GIW, VTA, OTEC, RA, PFN, EFT, BSGA, APSG, SPXX, CII, PMO,
- Added Positions: BND, PSLV, PHYS, IUSB, PAA, DISCK, CADE,
- Reduced Positions: RIOT, FPAC, FPAC, ESSC, NML, AWP, LTRPA, GER, ADX,
- Sold Out: WRI, MTB, VER, GSAH, ATH, VCIT, ALUS, CCL, CCAC, XLNX, TREB, MIE, IPOF, FBC, ENFA, BPYU, IACB, CWEN, CIT, EEM, SLV, SRNG, SWBK, XPOA, IGAC, YAC, VIH, VACQ, SOAC, ONB, FCAC, DEH, AUS, CVII, DCRN, SVFA, THW, FUSE, SVOK, RMGB, WARR, CCV, THMA, TMKR, STPC, ISD, AGAC, HCCC, ETV, CENH, MSAC, BIT, CAHC, LIII, HAAC, MAAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of OTA Financial Group L.P.
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 159,462 shares, 16.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 152.81%
- Occidental Petroleum Corp Warrents (OXY.WS) - 1,104,739 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.19%
- Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) - 783,060 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1341.30%
- Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 338,273 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.63%
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $22.51, with an estimated average price of $20.3. The stock is now traded at around $19.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 86,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $86.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 18,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Great Western Bancorp Inc (GWB)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Great Western Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.08 and $32.99, with an estimated average price of $30.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 47,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 27,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $28.65. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 35,241 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV)
OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.68 and $10.42, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 117,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 152.81%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.92%. The holding were 159,462 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1341.30%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.883100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.75%. The holding were 783,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 53.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $13.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 338,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 135.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.13 and $53.84, with an estimated average price of $53.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 30,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $11.71, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 244,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)
OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 152.77%. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $23.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 30,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (WRI)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $45.23 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $48.57.Sold Out: GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.09.Sold Out: Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Athene Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $70.63, with an estimated average price of $66.6.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12.
