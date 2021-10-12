17 Capital Partners, Llc Buys Ecolab Inc, Signature Bank, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Allegion PLC, JPMorgan Chase, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

17 Capital Partners, Llc Buys Ecolab Inc, Signature Bank, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Allegion PLC, JPMorgan Chase, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company 17 Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ecolab Inc, Signature Bank, Honeywell International Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Chegg Inc, sells Allegion PLC, JPMorgan Chase, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, CareDx Inc, East West Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 17 Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q3, 17 Capital Partners, Llc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/17+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,222 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,218 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  3. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 4,698 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 8,652 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  5. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 9,741 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13. The stock is now traded at around $211.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 7,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)

17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Cortexyme Inc. The purchase prices were between $52 and $120.21, with an estimated average price of $79.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Signature Bank by 99.89%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $296.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 97.46%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $214.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $386.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 136.26%. The purchase prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 54.46%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $276.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $132.18 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $139.12.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.

Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $76.35.

Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of 17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. 17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. 17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider