17 Capital Partners, Llc Buys Ecolab Inc, Signature Bank, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Allegion PLC, JPMorgan Chase, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ecolab Inc, Signature Bank, Honeywell International Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Chegg Inc, sells Allegion PLC, JPMorgan Chase, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, CareDx Inc, East West Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 17 Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q3, 17 Capital Partners, Llc owns 96 stocks with a total value of $106 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,222 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,218 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 4,698 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 8,652 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 9,741 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13. The stock is now traded at around $211.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 7,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Cortexyme Inc. The purchase prices were between $52 and $120.21, with an estimated average price of $79.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Signature Bank by 99.89%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $296.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 97.46%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $214.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $386.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 136.26%. The purchase prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 54.46%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $276.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $132.18 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $139.12.

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $76.35.

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37.

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.

17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.