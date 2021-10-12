17 Capital Partners, Llc Buys Ecolab Inc, Signature Bank, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Allegion PLC, JPMorgan Chase, IDEXX Laboratories Inc

- New Purchases: ECL, ENPH, CRTX,
- Added Positions: SBNY, HON, LULU, CHGG, IWF, IVW, QQQ, CB, XLV, IVE, CFR, WBA, IWM, IWB, RPM, NVDA, EEFT, AMZN, V, HD, COST,
- Reduced Positions: IDXX, EWBC, WDAY, ZS, ZEN, PANW, GOOGL, EPAM, FB, NOW, ISRG, WFC, EEM, AAPL,
- Sold Out: ALLE, JPM, CDNA, AMED, VRTX, MGA,
These are the top 5 holdings of 17 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 45,222 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 12,218 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 4,698 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 8,652 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 9,741 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13. The stock is now traded at around $211.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 7,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.4 and $193.93, with an estimated average price of $171.85. The stock is now traded at around $170.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cortexyme Inc (CRTX)
17 Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Cortexyme Inc. The purchase prices were between $52 and $120.21, with an estimated average price of $79.35. The stock is now traded at around $77.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)
17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Signature Bank by 99.89%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $296.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 97.46%. The purchase prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $214.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 6,457 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $386.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 136.26%. The purchase prices were between $67.96 and $89.9, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,880 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
17 Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 54.46%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $276.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $132.18 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $139.12.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.Sold Out: CareDx Inc (CDNA)
17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $91.99, with an estimated average price of $76.35.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $149.1 and $270.32, with an estimated average price of $208.37.Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37.Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)
17 Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.
