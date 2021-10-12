Logo
Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, ProShares Pet Care ETF, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Sells The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, ProShares Pet Care ETF, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, sells The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, 3M Co, FIRST TR EXCHANGE during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trinity+legacy+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC
  1. Insperity Inc (NSP) - 375,096 shares, 14.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6%
  2. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,198,724 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  3. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 462,262 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 97,475 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  5. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 178,468 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 462,262 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Pet Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 31,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 92,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.69 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.45 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 63.86%. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $231.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,122 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18.

Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Sold Out: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53.

Sold Out: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.



Here is the complete portfolio of Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC keeps buying
