Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, ProShares Pet Care ETF, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Sells The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, ProShares Pet Care ETF, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF, First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and, sells The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, 1Life Healthcare Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, 3M Co, FIRST TR EXCHANGE during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $279 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trinity+legacy+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Insperity Inc (NSP) - 375,096 shares, 14.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.6% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 1,198,724 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 462,262 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 97,475 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 178,468 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 462,262 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Pet Care ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $76.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 31,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 92,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.69 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and. The purchase prices were between $20.45 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $20.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 43,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76. The stock is now traded at around $27.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 19,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 63.86%. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $231.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,122 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $23.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 42,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $47.68 and $48.3, with an estimated average price of $48.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53.

Trinity Legacy Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The sale prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23.