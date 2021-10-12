Apella Capital, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, United States Oil Fund, Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

New Purchases: DFAC, DFUS, DFAT, DFAX, DFAS, OMFS, DFIV, ICF, EMB, NFLX, DFAE, GE, BIL, JAGG, SPIP,

DFAC, DFUS, DFAT, DFAX, DFAS, OMFS, DFIV, ICF, EMB, NFLX, DFAE, GE, BIL, JAGG, SPIP, Added Positions: BNDX, BSV, VBR, SUB, BND, MUB, MTUM, VSS, VTV, EFV, VCIT, VTI, VWO, JPIN, USMV, QUAL, VEA, OMFL, VSDA, EAGG, BOND, VCSH, GEM, ESGU, SPSM, JPME, VSGX, ESGV, SPDW, EEMV, ESGD, EFAV, SUSB, SPY, VTIP, XLSR, SHY, JNK, MGC, SPLB, ESGE, ESML, FISR, IAGG, VO, EWX, SPMD, VT, ES, JPUS, VB, GWX, PDBC, SHM, DIS, UAL, FDHY, EBND, VZ,

BNDX, BSV, VBR, SUB, BND, MUB, MTUM, VSS, VTV, EFV, VCIT, VTI, VWO, JPIN, USMV, QUAL, VEA, OMFL, VSDA, EAGG, BOND, VCSH, GEM, ESGU, SPSM, JPME, VSGX, ESGV, SPDW, EEMV, ESGD, EFAV, SUSB, SPY, VTIP, XLSR, SHY, JNK, MGC, SPLB, ESGE, ESML, FISR, IAGG, VO, EWX, SPMD, VT, ES, JPUS, VB, GWX, PDBC, SHM, DIS, UAL, FDHY, EBND, VZ, Reduced Positions: GSSC, AAPL, PSR, EMTL, EMLP, VXUS, HD, FEU, IJR, CBND, IBM, JNJ, IVV, MCD, VMBS, BSCQ, PEP, BSCR, BSCP, BSCO, BSCS, BSCN, BSCM, BSCL, GOOGL, RTX, BMY, PFF, MRK, SHV, BSCT, TIP, CMF, IEFA, IEMG, KO, ITOT, OEF, PGX, VNQ, BK, CVX, PG, PH, IEF, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, XOM, D, T, CMCSA, VGT, VGSH, VGK, TLT, QQQ, BAC, ORCL, IWM, IWF,

GSSC, AAPL, PSR, EMTL, EMLP, VXUS, HD, FEU, IJR, CBND, IBM, JNJ, IVV, MCD, VMBS, BSCQ, PEP, BSCR, BSCP, BSCO, BSCS, BSCN, BSCM, BSCL, GOOGL, RTX, BMY, PFF, MRK, SHV, BSCT, TIP, CMF, IEFA, IEMG, KO, ITOT, OEF, PGX, VNQ, BK, CVX, PG, PH, IEF, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, XOM, D, T, CMCSA, VGT, VGSH, VGK, TLT, QQQ, BAC, ORCL, IWM, IWF, Sold Out: USO, XLV, XBI, FINX, SOCL, CHIQ, MILN, HERO, CIBR, BOTZ, PVH, GLD, SNSR, AMGN, HYG, IXUS, V, GILD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF, United States Oil Fund, Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apella Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Apella Capital, LLC owns 179 stocks with a total value of $520 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apella Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apella+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,283,188 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 150,238 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.68% Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 434,945 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 241,441 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.79% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 197,100 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.95%

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.63%. The holding were 1,283,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.699900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 434,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 333,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.600300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 190,303 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.474600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 65,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.33 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.7. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 84,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $56.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 269,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $173.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 69,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 78,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.20%. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.867000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 72,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.22%. The purchase prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $177.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 47,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $132.62 and $141.4, with an estimated average price of $137.14. The stock is now traded at around $133.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 69,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $43.43 and $52.91, with an estimated average price of $48.91.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $45.19 and $52.21, with an estimated average price of $48.92.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $27.52 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $30.4.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The sale prices were between $60.12 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $65.66.