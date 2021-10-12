Affiance Financial, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Norfolk Southern Corp, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ET

- New Purchases: RHS, SMLV, ARKQ, HAIL,
- Added Positions: IWD, JPST, ESGE, MMU, ESGD, IXN, VT, MYD, AOA, BNDX, VDE, VTEB, AOM, PSI, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: IJH, AAPL, IXC, VNQ, SPY, ORCL, DIS, PML, VIG, BA, XOM, EFG, XEL, IVOO, RYH, VIOO,
- Sold Out: KMB, NSC, VEA, VBR,
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 349,393 shares, 12.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 96,684 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 71,623 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 77,461 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 22,790 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $154.04 and $163.21, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $155.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)
Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.91 and $115.37, with an estimated average price of $112.16. The stock is now traded at around $114.536700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)
Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL)
Affiance Financial, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.11 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $56.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 149 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Affiance Financial, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 972 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Affiance Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58.
