Activest Wealth Management Buys Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Wells Fargo, Walmart Inc

- New Purchases: FAS, UYG, FDNI, IGV, WES, AA, KOLD, LCID, SHYG, IXN, HDV, BKD, PAVE, BFOR, VO, VCR, DRIV, PINS, ONLN, XLC, REM, EWT, MCHI, VYM, DDOG, BITF, DOCU, BIG, ZS, MDB, MTCH, WEX, HBI, OC, SCI, PHM, MAS, NEE, KKR, GMED, TCOM, CRESY, NTES, SID, WHR, UNP, FNDX, VALE, CS, IDV, TBT, LVS, ISRG, WYNN, MNST, SCHX, SPXL, SQQQ, ASAN, ACB, DNLI, VEEV, ZNGA, ZM, TXG, VMW, MNMD, NCNO, DKNG, ERX, PSTH, MRVI, BFLY, CPNG, RXRX, OTLY, CHPT, CHPT, HOOD, CIBR, OKTA,
- Added Positions: SPY, QQQ, XLV, GLD, FDN, AMZN, MOAT, PREF, SLV, EMB, IHI, MSFT, NVDA, XLK, AAPL, DIA, HEDJ, V, VIOO, HYG, AAXJ, BRK.B, SMH, PPLT, VRP, PFFD, FB, XLY, ARKK, GOOG, VWO, XLP, MCD, IJR, NOBL, BAC, C, JPM, IBB, QCLN, IWO, MA, QCOM, HUBS, TSLA, PYPL, MELI, TMUS, SE, NIO, LIT, ARKQ, IPAY, SPAB, GMF, ROKU, ETSY, NFLX, CRM, TSM, TGT, ASTS, MPC, ZTS, NRZ, SHOP, RDFN, ABNB, CSCO, SAN, LMND, TTD, LMT, ATVI, NGG, MO, SDIV, MU, AMT, ILMN, ARCC, JETS, F, FDX, SBUX, TEF, HTGC, IWS, GM, IAU, TDOC, T, EWH, UBER, FSLY, BRZU, AMLP,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, IWM, WFC, KWEB, WMT, XLI, CCL, IBM, AAL, CGC, FTCI, MRNA, LI, EEM, PFE, RSP, GS, COST, BA, VTV, IVE, RBLX, DNMR, BABA, ADBE, TWLO, COOP, DAL, PBR, CAT, AXP, XLF, XBI, VUG, BP, SPAK, SCHG, HD, MJ, VTRS, IWV, NKE, BUD, SPLK, JD, PTON,
- Sold Out: AZN, WOOF, BILI, CVNA, YEXT, PDD, WDAY, CDXS, AWK, YUM, PLTR, MS, DASH, RYT, DE, CSGP, MMM, LU, BEKE, DADA, KC, SIVR, ATUS, SQ, WB, VEDL, TAL, WAB, SNPS, MLM, MAR, INTC, ITUB,
For the details of Activest Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/activest+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Activest Wealth Management
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 105,994 shares, 30.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 65,668 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35%
- VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 134,524 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39%
- First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 34,211 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.18%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 18,027 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.67%
Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The purchase prices were between $94.64 and $128.92, with an estimated average price of $114.74. The stock is now traded at around $125.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 15,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra Financials (UYG)
Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Financials. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI)
Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $42.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $386.87 and $428.17, with an estimated average price of $408.07. The stock is now traded at around $408.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $22.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.62 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.798500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 34,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $164.622000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.18%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3249.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 836 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF)
Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 109.31%. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $20.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 46,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.884200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 128,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 182.84%. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)
Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.1.Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05.Sold Out: Codexis Inc (CDXS)
Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Codexis Inc. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $23.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Activest Wealth Management. Also check out:
1. Activest Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Activest Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Activest Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Activest Wealth Management keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment