Activest Wealth Management Buys Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Wells Fargo, Walmart Inc

New Purchases: FAS, UYG, FDNI, IGV, WES, AA, KOLD, LCID, SHYG, IXN, HDV, BKD, PAVE, BFOR, VO, VCR, DRIV, PINS, ONLN, XLC, REM, EWT, MCHI, VYM, DDOG, BITF, DOCU, BIG, ZS, MDB, MTCH, WEX, HBI, OC, SCI, PHM, MAS, NEE, KKR, GMED, TCOM, CRESY, NTES, SID, WHR, UNP, FNDX, VALE, CS, IDV, TBT, LVS, ISRG, WYNN, MNST, SCHX, SPXL, SQQQ, ASAN, ACB, DNLI, VEEV, ZNGA, ZM, TXG, VMW, MNMD, NCNO, DKNG, ERX, PSTH, MRVI, BFLY, CPNG, RXRX, OTLY, CHPT, CHPT, HOOD, CIBR, OKTA,

SPY, QQQ, XLV, GLD, FDN, AMZN, MOAT, PREF, SLV, EMB, IHI, MSFT, NVDA, XLK, AAPL, DIA, HEDJ, V, VIOO, HYG, AAXJ, BRK.B, SMH, PPLT, VRP, PFFD, FB, XLY, ARKK, GOOG, VWO, XLP, MCD, IJR, NOBL, BAC, C, JPM, IBB, QCLN, IWO, MA, QCOM, HUBS, TSLA, PYPL, MELI, TMUS, SE, NIO, LIT, ARKQ, IPAY, SPAB, GMF, ROKU, ETSY, NFLX, CRM, TSM, TGT, ASTS, MPC, ZTS, NRZ, SHOP, RDFN, ABNB, CSCO, SAN, LMND, TTD, LMT, ATVI, NGG, MO, SDIV, MU, AMT, ILMN, ARCC, JETS, F, FDX, SBUX, TEF, HTGC, IWS, GM, IAU, TDOC, T, EWH, UBER, FSLY, BRZU, AMLP, Reduced Positions: VOO, IWM, WFC, KWEB, WMT, XLI, CCL, IBM, AAL, CGC, FTCI, MRNA, LI, EEM, PFE, RSP, GS, COST, BA, VTV, IVE, RBLX, DNMR, BABA, ADBE, TWLO, COOP, DAL, PBR, CAT, AXP, XLF, XBI, VUG, BP, SPAK, SCHG, HD, MJ, VTRS, IWV, NKE, BUD, SPLK, JD, PTON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Wells Fargo, Walmart Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Activest Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Activest Wealth Management owns 380 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 105,994 shares, 30.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.24% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 65,668 shares, 15.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.35% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 134,524 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.39% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) - 34,211 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.18% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 18,027 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.67%

Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares. The purchase prices were between $94.64 and $128.92, with an estimated average price of $114.74. The stock is now traded at around $125.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 15,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Financials. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $64.45. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.5 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $42.75. The stock is now traded at around $40.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The purchase prices were between $386.87 and $428.17, with an estimated average price of $408.07. The stock is now traded at around $408.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $22.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Activest Wealth Management initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.62 and $51.68, with an estimated average price of $42.26. The stock is now traded at around $47.798500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 34,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 25.49%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $164.622000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 31,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.18%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3249.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 109.31%. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $20.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 46,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $19.95 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $22.48. The stock is now traded at around $20.884200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 128,718 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Activest Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 182.84%. The purchase prices were between $109.64 and $113.19, with an estimated average price of $111.62. The stock is now traded at around $108.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,446 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.1.

Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25.

Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43.

Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.

Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05.

Activest Wealth Management sold out a holding in Codexis Inc. The sale prices were between $19.65 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $23.71.