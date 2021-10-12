Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Dominion Energy Inc

- New Purchases: DFAX, VIG, DFIV,
- Added Positions: AVUS, BND, BSV, AVDE, FLRN, SCHO, EPRF, AVEM, SCHP, SMMU, FNDF, VNQ, VTEB, BNDX, AMZN, SCHH, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, DFUS, SPY, BAC, DFAS, EFA, MDY, VB, VTI,
- Sold Out: LMT, DIS, D, MLM, PEP,
These are the top 5 holdings of WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
- Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 1,582,582 shares, 27.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 160,355 shares, 14.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
- Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 695,549 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 637,232 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 263,533 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,571 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 109,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.630100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 121,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.Sold Out: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $339.74 and $390.42, with an estimated average price of $363.69.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73.
