Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Dominion Energy Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Dimensional International Value ETF, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc owns 59 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEBSTERROGERS FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/websterrogers+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 1,582,582 shares, 27.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 160,355 shares, 14.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82% Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 695,549 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 637,232 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 263,533 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The purchase prices were between $153.6 and $162.44, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $156.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,571 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.03%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 109,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.630100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 121,471 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $339.74 and $390.42, with an estimated average price of $363.69.

Websterrogers Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73.