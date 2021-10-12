SMI Advisory Services, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

- New Purchases: IWF, VIOV, BIV, IAI, XRT, BSCN, BSEP, MRNA,
- Added Positions: VTIP, EFA, SPHB, IWN, VXF,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, BSCL, BSCM, IWB, IWR, VEU, VOO, VV, BND, CWI, SPMD,
- Sold Out: IWD, BSV, KRE, IJS,
For the details of SMI Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smi+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SMI Advisory Services, LLC
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 490,627 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 369,029 shares, 16.82% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 608,082 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 74,828 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,597 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $276.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.18%. The holding were 74,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $165.46 and $182.86, with an estimated average price of $173.66. The stock is now traded at around $178.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.43%. The holding were 108,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 175,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.22 and $110.28, with an estimated average price of $104.91. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 31,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 34,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.
Here is the complete portfolio of SMI Advisory Services, LLC. Also check out:
1. SMI Advisory Services, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SMI Advisory Services, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMI Advisory Services, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMI Advisory Services, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment