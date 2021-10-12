SMI Advisory Services, LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

New Purchases: IWF, VIOV, BIV, IAI, XRT, BSCN, BSEP, MRNA,

IWF, VIOV, BIV, IAI, XRT, BSCN, BSEP, MRNA, Added Positions: VTIP, EFA, SPHB, IWN, VXF,

VTIP, EFA, SPHB, IWN, VXF, Reduced Positions: SPY, BSCL, BSCM, IWB, IWR, VEU, VOO, VV, BND, CWI, SPMD,

SPY, BSCL, BSCM, IWB, IWR, VEU, VOO, VV, BND, CWI, SPMD, Sold Out: IWD, BSV, KRE, IJS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SMI Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q3, SMI Advisory Services, LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMI Advisory Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smi+advisory+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 490,627 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 369,029 shares, 16.82% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 608,082 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 74,828 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. New Position S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 44,597 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%

SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $276.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.18%. The holding were 74,828 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $165.46 and $182.86, with an estimated average price of $173.66. The stock is now traded at around $178.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.43%. The holding were 108,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $88.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.04%. The holding were 175,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.22 and $110.28, with an estimated average price of $104.91. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 31,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.32 and $97.98, with an estimated average price of $94.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 34,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SMI Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04.

SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.

SMI Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $95.69 and $105.76, with an estimated average price of $100.49.