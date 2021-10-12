Carlson Capital Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holdin

- New Purchases: DFAT, DFAS, DFIV, ACN, AVUV, DSTL, AVDV, DFUS, DFAC, IWO, COWZ, ICOW, AVEM, CALF, IYT, DSTX, DFAX, CRM, AEVA,
- Added Positions: VCSH, VTI, BSV, IEMG, VEA, VWO, QQQ, AAPL, JNJ, EFV, SCHV, VNQ, UNH, TSLA, MSFT, XEL, NVDA, GOOG, CSCO, JPM, AMZN, ITOT, DHR, DIS, PM, AVGO, V, WFC, PG, FB, ABBV, EFA, SPY, IWF, SCHA, SCHB, SCHE, SCHF, HD, ALL, MO, BAC, BAX, BRK.B, BA, SCHW, KO, COST, ECL, EMR, XOM, GE, GS, WMT, INTC, MCD, MDT, MRK, MS, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, PFE, ADBE, SBUX, TJX, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: VGLT, VGIT, VV, VB, VTV, GWX, FAST, SCHX, USB, IBM, GIS, IWM, SCHG, NKE, KMB, VOO, FIS,
- Sold Out: BABA, FLXS, CABO,
For the details of Carlson Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carlson+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Carlson Capital Management
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 2,290,879 shares, 20.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33411.98%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 750,324 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 447,125 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 848,528 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 511,934 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.48%
Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.600300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 746,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.474600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 484,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 709,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $328.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 41,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.712600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 163,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL)
Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.96 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 241,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33411.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.02%. The holding were 2,290,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 48,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 63.87%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $70.61, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 41.75%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $807.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)
Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $297.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Cable One Inc (CABO)
Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1813.11 and $2129.05, with an estimated average price of $1960.12.Sold Out: Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS)
Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $30.88 and $42.34, with an estimated average price of $35.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of Carlson Capital Management. Also check out:
1. Carlson Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Carlson Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carlson Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carlson Capital Management keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment