Carlson Capital Management Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holdin

Northfield, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Accenture PLC, sells Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Flexsteel Industries Inc, Cable One Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlson Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Carlson Capital Management owns 161 stocks with a total value of $940 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 2,290,879 shares, 20.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33411.98% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 750,324 shares, 17.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 447,125 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 848,528 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 511,934 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.48%

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.600300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 746,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.474600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 484,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 709,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26. The stock is now traded at around $328.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 41,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.712600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 163,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carlson Capital Management initiated holding in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.96 and $42.98, with an estimated average price of $42.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 241,878 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33411.98%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.02%. The holding were 2,290,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 48,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 63.87%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 22.49%. The purchase prices were between $61.42 and $70.61, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $62.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 41.75%. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $807.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carlson Capital Management added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $272.21 and $332.43, with an estimated average price of $306.96. The stock is now traded at around $297.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Cable One Inc. The sale prices were between $1813.11 and $2129.05, with an estimated average price of $1960.12.

Carlson Capital Management sold out a holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $30.88 and $42.34, with an estimated average price of $35.73.