Trust Co Of Toledo Na Buys Deere, Amgen Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells General Electric Co, JM Smucker Co, DTE Energy Co

Investment company Trust Co Of Toledo Na Current Portfolio ) buys Deere, Amgen Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Arbor Realty Trust Inc, sells General Electric Co, JM Smucker Co, DTE Energy Co, KLA Corp, DT Midstream Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Toledo Na . As of 2021Q3, Trust Co Of Toledo Na owns 177 stocks with a total value of $468 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,811 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,794 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 72,505 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 36,987 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,582 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.29 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Deere & Co by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $331.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $202.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $190.454500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 67.66%. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $544.581400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Visa Inc by 135.44%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $119.11 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $127.07.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.

Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.