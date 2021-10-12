Trust Co Of Toledo Na Buys Deere, Amgen Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells General Electric Co, JM Smucker Co, DTE Energy Co

- New Purchases: ABR, AMD, MO, XEC,
- Added Positions: DE, AMGN, AAPL, UNP, CAT, HD, LRCX, V, BA, CL, EMR, MMM, FITB, CVS, UNH, WPM, CSX, SLB, FELE, IVV, NVS, ABT, PFE, IJH, IJR, JNJ, XOM, KO, ADI, CSCO, IBM, ACN, PM, AZN, WY, FNV, ZBH, AWK, RSP, KEY, ADBE, FB, WEC, BAC, TMO, TXN, TROW, DRI, EMN, MDLZ,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, NKE, ORCL, JPM, DHR, QCOM, CRM, ENB, SBUX, VZ, DIS, GOOGL, HON, PANW, CVX, BAX, LOW, NFLX, KLAC, MDT, SO, WM, WFC, XLNX, ABBV, FTV, CARR, OTIS, QQQ, DD, CTSH, CMCSA, COST, MCK, CME, DLR, BLK, GD, GILD, HSY, ICE, TFC, XRAY, CNI, CI, AXP, PSX, COP, TJX, TRV, RE, ALL, SPGI,
- Sold Out: GE, SJM, DTE, DTM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,811 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 220,794 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.98%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 72,505 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 36,987 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 76,582 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.29 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $18.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 29,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $104.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,677 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Deere & Co by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $331.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 20,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 32.80%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $202.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,835 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $213.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $190.454500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 67.66%. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $544.581400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na added to a holding in Visa Inc by 135.44%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $224.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $119.11 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $127.07.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in DTE Energy Co. The sale prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27.Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Trust Co Of Toledo Na sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.
