First PREMIER Bank Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, First Trust Index NextG ETF, Sells Raven Industries Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, First Trust Index NextG ETF, Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Raven Industries Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First PREMIER Bank. As of 2021Q3, First PREMIER Bank owns 359 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 115,620 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90% Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 423,455 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) - 387,846 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,202 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 85,664 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.90%

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 423,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.35 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $35.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 387,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in First Trust Index NextG ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.224900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $40.424600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 71,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $292.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 68.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.513300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.4 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.823500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 44.42%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $6.71, with an estimated average price of $6.29.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $43.43 and $52.91, with an estimated average price of $48.91.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6.

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in FlexShopper Inc. The sale prices were between $2.26 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.73.