First PREMIER Bank Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, First Trust Index NextG ETF, Sells Raven Industries Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: SWAN, PHDG, NXTG, ROUS, JEPI, IAU, BIZD, FPE, FTSL, COPX, FMC, DRIV, QQQM, MNTS, LCID, OGN, AFIN, TYG,
- Added Positions: VTV, VTI, MSFT, VEA, VUG, FIXD, VEU, PGX, VO, VGT, LMBS, VB, SPYD, QQQ, VYM, RSP, VFH, T, BND, BLOK, CVX, GE, IBM, INTC, WBA, BMY, SCHW, CSCO, VIS, VIG, CMP, XOM, HD, HON, LMT, LOW, IHI, ORCL, SYY, KHC, PSX, TSLA, BUD, V, UL, MDU, GSK, ABBV, DDD,
- Reduced Positions: RAVN, STIP, ISTB, BSV, BRK.B, SO, UNP, PEG, PEP, NWE, MCD, DUK, KO, GOVT, IJH, IJR, WK, VWO, QCOM, PAYX, BKH, SBUX, WMT, RDS.B, LAMR, MDLZ, NEE, CAH, VDE, DVY, VTRS, SCHB, VAW,
- Sold Out: FTCS, SIRI, TMO, FPAY, USO, VGK, IPG, LVS, VMW, FTV, VNT,
For the details of First PREMIER Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+premier+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First PREMIER Bank
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 115,620 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
- Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 423,455 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) - 387,846 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,202 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 85,664 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.90%
First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 423,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG)
First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.35 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $35.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 387,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Index NextG ETF (NXTG)
First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in First Trust Index NextG ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.224900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS)
First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $40.424600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 71,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $292.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 68.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.513300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.4 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.823500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 44.42%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $6.71, with an estimated average price of $6.29.Sold Out: United States Oil Fund (USO)
First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $43.43 and $52.91, with an estimated average price of $48.91.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6.Sold Out: FlexShopper Inc (FPAY)
First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in FlexShopper Inc. The sale prices were between $2.26 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.73.
Here is the complete portfolio of First PREMIER Bank. Also check out:
1. First PREMIER Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. First PREMIER Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First PREMIER Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First PREMIER Bank keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment