First PREMIER Bank Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, First Trust Index NextG ETF, Sells Raven Industries Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

First PREMIER Bank Buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, First Trust Index NextG ETF, Sells Raven Industries Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First PREMIER Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF, First Trust Index NextG ETF, Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Raven Industries Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First PREMIER Bank. As of 2021Q3, First PREMIER Bank owns 359 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First PREMIER Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+premier+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First PREMIER Bank
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 115,620 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.90%
  2. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) - 423,455 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) - 387,846 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 95,202 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 85,664 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.90%
New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 423,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG)

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.35 and $37.03, with an estimated average price of $36.24. The stock is now traded at around $35.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 387,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Index NextG ETF (NXTG)

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in First Trust Index NextG ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $75.224900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS)

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $42.02, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $40.424600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

First PREMIER Bank initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 71,217 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $292.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET by 68.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.52 and $50.71, with an estimated average price of $50.61. The stock is now traded at around $50.513300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 17,779 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 41.20%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $357.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,129 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 54.75%. The purchase prices were between $40.4 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $46.87. The stock is now traded at around $47.823500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

First PREMIER Bank added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 44.42%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,432 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $6.71, with an estimated average price of $6.29.

Sold Out: United States Oil Fund (USO)

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $43.43 and $52.91, with an estimated average price of $48.91.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6.

Sold Out: FlexShopper Inc (FPAY)

First PREMIER Bank sold out a holding in FlexShopper Inc. The sale prices were between $2.26 and $3.56, with an estimated average price of $2.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of First PREMIER Bank. Also check out:

1. First PREMIER Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. First PREMIER Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First PREMIER Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First PREMIER Bank keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider