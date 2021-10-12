Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Buys SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp

New Purchases: SHE, DXCM,

Investment company Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF, BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Facebook Inc, DexCom Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr. As of 2021Q3, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr owns 103 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 22,912 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.62% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,623 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,277 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 22,532 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 15,201 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.41 and $106.15, with an estimated average price of $103.63. The stock is now traded at around $102.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $539.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET by 35.60%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $116.96, with an estimated average price of $115.62. The stock is now traded at around $114.649900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 34.16%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.7, with an estimated average price of $50.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.667200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 27,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 39.52%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $320.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.87%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2733.212100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 35.01%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $577.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $580.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 492 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51.