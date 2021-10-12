Addison Capital Co Buys Cano Health Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co

- New Purchases: CANO, CWH, LMT, XLNX, YORW, BK, LH, GILD,
- Added Positions: RCII, EA, TWTR, SE, CPRT, NVDA, BKH, ADBE, AMAT, HAIN, DKNG, SLYV, VT, CVX, EPD, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: BOND, T, COST, D, MRK, PNC, BX, BLV, VZ, BSV, LTPZ, SCHP,
- Sold Out: BDX,
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 58,482 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- Safehold Inc (SAFE) - 190,574 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 33,937 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 46,442 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 115,566 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Cano Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 424,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)
Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.05 and $43.44, with an estimated average price of $39.28. The stock is now traded at around $40.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 98,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $358.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 793 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.174500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The York Water Co (YORW)
Addison Capital Co initiated holding in The York Water Co. The purchase prices were between $43.18 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $45.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Addison Capital Co initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $55.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Addison Capital Co added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Addison Capital Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 20.79%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $206.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Addison Capital Co sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of Addison Capital Co.
