SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. Buys ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Illumina Inc, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

New Purchases: ARKQ, SOCL, ARKF, AIEQ, PBD, HELE, PIO, PKB, RGI, SBNY, IDU, IFRA, STNG, TSE, NNA, TNK, FVRR, SMWB, OGN, NMM, DRIV, ERTH, EVX, PWP, SOFI, SOFI, GURU, VMBS, VEGN, SMLV, PAVE, INGR, RYU, RDIV, CNCR, EVGO, UP, MTTR, SCHP, RFV, BBP, BETZ, IAU, COMT, QYLD, COPX, PSCT, PRNT, PRN, IVOV, EQL, IVOG, IHAK, FSTA, SKIN, FRT, MKL, MANH, MKSI, LAD, LAKE, KEY, KSU, SJM, HUBB, GGG, PSEC, FDS, EGP, DHT, CFR, CHRW, BC, SAM, AN, UHAL, TLRY, TLRY, DBGI, OTLY, PCOR, APT, GTX, TBLA, TBLA, IAC, GNLN, NOVN, CHPT, CHPT, MARA, JAZZ, CPLP, NFJ, TYG, PAG, USB, TRMK, STX,

ARKQ, SOCL, ARKF, AIEQ, PBD, HELE, PIO, PKB, RGI, SBNY, IDU, IFRA, STNG, TSE, NNA, TNK, FVRR, SMWB, OGN, NMM, DRIV, ERTH, EVX, PWP, SOFI, SOFI, GURU, VMBS, VEGN, SMLV, PAVE, INGR, RYU, RDIV, CNCR, EVGO, UP, MTTR, SCHP, RFV, BBP, BETZ, IAU, COMT, QYLD, COPX, PSCT, PRNT, PRN, IVOV, EQL, IVOG, IHAK, FSTA, SKIN, FRT, MKL, MANH, MKSI, LAD, LAKE, KEY, KSU, SJM, HUBB, GGG, PSEC, FDS, EGP, DHT, CFR, CHRW, BC, SAM, AN, UHAL, TLRY, TLRY, DBGI, OTLY, PCOR, APT, GTX, TBLA, TBLA, IAC, GNLN, NOVN, CHPT, CHPT, MARA, JAZZ, CPLP, NFJ, TYG, PAG, USB, TRMK, STX, Added Positions: IJK, VOE, AAPL, IJT, DVY, MSFT, FNDF, GOOGL, SUSA, NVDA, NEE, HD, IVV, IWY, AMZN, GWW, PYPL, QQQ, ADI, BRK.B, TMO, EVA, AMP, ORCL, OSK, BEEM, MRNA, ESGD, IWO, IWR, IYR, LLY, JNJ, PFE, WDAY, BND, BSV, DIA, IJR, IWP, ALGN, BK, BBY, BMY, COF, C, PG, VZ, BX, SQ, SPCE, AFRM, FDN, IBB, IJS, IWM, IYF, TIP, VNQ, VOT, AOS, AES, T, AMD, ALK, AMX, AEP, AMGN, IVZ, ARCC, AJG, ADSK, BHP, BP, BLL, BXP, BF.B, VIAC, CSX, BXMT, CNC, LUMN, FIS, SCHW, CHKP, CME, CHD, CI, CTSH, STZ, COST, CMI, D, DOV, DD, ETN, EA, EMR, F, BEN, GD, GPC, GS, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, HPQ, HON, MTCH, IP, J, K, KMB, LEG, LEN, LYV, MTB, MCK, MDT, MET, MCHP, TAP, NGG, NUE, OHI, PCAR, PKG, PBCT, PEP, PRGO, PVH, RL, NTR, DGX, REG, REGN, ROL, ROST, SPG, SO, TRV, STT, TGT, RTX, VFC, VLO, VMC, WRB, WAB, WBA, WM, WAT, ZION, TDF, FFC, NAC, BNY, UTG, IGR, JFR, CSQ, KYN, DIAX, WU, CQP, TMUS, VTA, DG, CEM, NXPI, FRC, AMCX, APTV, PSX, PNR, OFS, GHY, IQV, FPF, HLT, AAL, HPE, TEAM, FTV, IIPR, NVT, DOCU, DELL, FOX, DOW, CTVA, CARR, MSGE, DKNG, UPST, WISH, RBLX, BLOK, DIM, FEP, FXI, GOVT, MSOS, PCY, PEY, PSCH, SHV, VHT, XLE, XLF,

IJK, VOE, AAPL, IJT, DVY, MSFT, FNDF, GOOGL, SUSA, NVDA, NEE, HD, IVV, IWY, AMZN, GWW, PYPL, QQQ, ADI, BRK.B, TMO, EVA, AMP, ORCL, OSK, BEEM, MRNA, ESGD, IWO, IWR, IYR, LLY, JNJ, PFE, WDAY, BND, BSV, DIA, IJR, IWP, ALGN, BK, BBY, BMY, COF, C, PG, VZ, BX, SQ, SPCE, AFRM, FDN, IBB, IJS, IWM, IYF, TIP, VNQ, VOT, AOS, AES, T, AMD, ALK, AMX, AEP, AMGN, IVZ, ARCC, AJG, ADSK, BHP, BP, BLL, BXP, BF.B, VIAC, CSX, BXMT, CNC, LUMN, FIS, SCHW, CHKP, CME, CHD, CI, CTSH, STZ, COST, CMI, D, DOV, DD, ETN, EA, EMR, F, BEN, GD, GPC, GS, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, HPQ, HON, MTCH, IP, J, K, KMB, LEG, LEN, LYV, MTB, MCK, MDT, MET, MCHP, TAP, NGG, NUE, OHI, PCAR, PKG, PBCT, PEP, PRGO, PVH, RL, NTR, DGX, REG, REGN, ROL, ROST, SPG, SO, TRV, STT, TGT, RTX, VFC, VLO, VMC, WRB, WAB, WBA, WM, WAT, ZION, TDF, FFC, NAC, BNY, UTG, IGR, JFR, CSQ, KYN, DIAX, WU, CQP, TMUS, VTA, DG, CEM, NXPI, FRC, AMCX, APTV, PSX, PNR, OFS, GHY, IQV, FPF, HLT, AAL, HPE, TEAM, FTV, IIPR, NVT, DOCU, DELL, FOX, DOW, CTVA, CARR, MSGE, DKNG, UPST, WISH, RBLX, BLOK, DIM, FEP, FXI, GOVT, MSOS, PCY, PEY, PSCH, SHV, VHT, XLE, XLF, Reduced Positions: VBR, ILMN, DOL, CYBR, DSI, ARKG, ARKW, DGRO, EFG, VTEB, ATAX, BA, MCD, CMG, EFV, FDX, BABA, ZM, EEM, IJH, PHB, SPY, CB, AMAT, AZN, CSCO, EPD, EXPE, LMT, MAR, MU, PENN, QCOM, SWKS, LUV, SBUX, AWF, COR, MPLX, GRWG, UBER, CHWY, SNOW, EFA, FEZ, GLD, ICLN, IEMG, IJJ, IWB, IWN, JNK, MDY, PBW, QCLN, USO, VGT, VTI, WPS, ACN, ATVI, AME, BDX, CAH, CERN, CVX, CTAS, CLF, CLX, COO, TCOM, DRE, EFX, FISV, GIS, HST, IEX, ITW, KIM, LNC, MMP, MRVL, MCO, VTRS, NI, NTRS, PPL, SAVA, BKNG, PFG, RSG, ROK, SIVB, SHW, TXT, GL, TRMB, UAA, UNP, VRTX, WLTW, YUM, OPRX, LDOS, EXG, TEL, DISCK, WKHS, AVGO, CHTR, CBOE, MOS, XYL, ZTS, TWTR, ANET, CZR, XHR, UA, YUMC, IR, ROKU, SE, FOXA, CRWD, OTIS, NKLA, QS, ABNB, AGG, BOTZ, FREL, ICSH, IEFA, LQD, MOO, PNQI, VCSH, VIG,

VBR, ILMN, DOL, CYBR, DSI, ARKG, ARKW, DGRO, EFG, VTEB, ATAX, BA, MCD, CMG, EFV, FDX, BABA, ZM, EEM, IJH, PHB, SPY, CB, AMAT, AZN, CSCO, EPD, EXPE, LMT, MAR, MU, PENN, QCOM, SWKS, LUV, SBUX, AWF, COR, MPLX, GRWG, UBER, CHWY, SNOW, EFA, FEZ, GLD, ICLN, IEMG, IJJ, IWB, IWN, JNK, MDY, PBW, QCLN, USO, VGT, VTI, WPS, ACN, ATVI, AME, BDX, CAH, CERN, CVX, CTAS, CLF, CLX, COO, TCOM, DRE, EFX, FISV, GIS, HST, IEX, ITW, KIM, LNC, MMP, MRVL, MCO, VTRS, NI, NTRS, PPL, SAVA, BKNG, PFG, RSG, ROK, SIVB, SHW, TXT, GL, TRMB, UAA, UNP, VRTX, WLTW, YUM, OPRX, LDOS, EXG, TEL, DISCK, WKHS, AVGO, CHTR, CBOE, MOS, XYL, ZTS, TWTR, ANET, CZR, XHR, UA, YUMC, IR, ROKU, SE, FOXA, CRWD, OTIS, NKLA, QS, ABNB, AGG, BOTZ, FREL, ICSH, IEFA, LQD, MOO, PNQI, VCSH, VIG, Sold Out: MXIM, ORBC, UBSI, MSGN, SCHG, ESGE, AMLP, PLBY, SKLZ, CCIV, 4LRA, JMIA, XM, 6LUA, XELA, JD, MIE, ALXN, EOD, WDC, SNY, MGA, ASRT, CBRL, BAX, RIOT, AHT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, sells Illumina Inc, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, , Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.. As of 2021Q3, SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. owns 997 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soa+wealth+advisors%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 285,560 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 49,419 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 168,711 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,415 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 85,591 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 51,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $60.12 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $65.66. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in AI Powered Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.8. The stock is now traded at around $41.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $30.84, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.789800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $209.3 and $240.02, with an estimated average price of $229.1. The stock is now traded at around $223.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $77.6 and $83.48, with an estimated average price of $81.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 58,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.62%. The purchase prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 27,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $97.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 44.67%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $393.06 and $461.23, with an estimated average price of $434.07. The stock is now traded at around $420.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 38600.00%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $165.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $11.1 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $11.27.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $32.14 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $17.25.

SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The sale prices were between $3.59 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.9.