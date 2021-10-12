SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. Buys ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Sells Illumina Inc, WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

- New Purchases: ARKQ, SOCL, ARKF, AIEQ, PBD, HELE, PIO, PKB, RGI, SBNY, IDU, IFRA, STNG, TSE, NNA, TNK, FVRR, SMWB, OGN, NMM, DRIV, ERTH, EVX, PWP, SOFI, SOFI, GURU, VMBS, VEGN, SMLV, PAVE, INGR, RYU, RDIV, CNCR, EVGO, UP, MTTR, SCHP, RFV, BBP, BETZ, IAU, COMT, QYLD, COPX, PSCT, PRNT, PRN, IVOV, EQL, IVOG, IHAK, FSTA, SKIN, FRT, MKL, MANH, MKSI, LAD, LAKE, KEY, KSU, SJM, HUBB, GGG, PSEC, FDS, EGP, DHT, CFR, CHRW, BC, SAM, AN, UHAL, TLRY, TLRY, DBGI, OTLY, PCOR, APT, GTX, TBLA, TBLA, IAC, GNLN, NOVN, CHPT, CHPT, MARA, JAZZ, CPLP, NFJ, TYG, PAG, USB, TRMK, STX,
- Added Positions: IJK, VOE, AAPL, IJT, DVY, MSFT, FNDF, GOOGL, SUSA, NVDA, NEE, HD, IVV, IWY, AMZN, GWW, PYPL, QQQ, ADI, BRK.B, TMO, EVA, AMP, ORCL, OSK, BEEM, MRNA, ESGD, IWO, IWR, IYR, LLY, JNJ, PFE, WDAY, BND, BSV, DIA, IJR, IWP, ALGN, BK, BBY, BMY, COF, C, PG, VZ, BX, SQ, SPCE, AFRM, FDN, IBB, IJS, IWM, IYF, TIP, VNQ, VOT, AOS, AES, T, AMD, ALK, AMX, AEP, AMGN, IVZ, ARCC, AJG, ADSK, BHP, BP, BLL, BXP, BF.B, VIAC, CSX, BXMT, CNC, LUMN, FIS, SCHW, CHKP, CME, CHD, CI, CTSH, STZ, COST, CMI, D, DOV, DD, ETN, EA, EMR, F, BEN, GD, GPC, GS, MNST, LHX, HIG, HAS, HPQ, HON, MTCH, IP, J, K, KMB, LEG, LEN, LYV, MTB, MCK, MDT, MET, MCHP, TAP, NGG, NUE, OHI, PCAR, PKG, PBCT, PEP, PRGO, PVH, RL, NTR, DGX, REG, REGN, ROL, ROST, SPG, SO, TRV, STT, TGT, RTX, VFC, VLO, VMC, WRB, WAB, WBA, WM, WAT, ZION, TDF, FFC, NAC, BNY, UTG, IGR, JFR, CSQ, KYN, DIAX, WU, CQP, TMUS, VTA, DG, CEM, NXPI, FRC, AMCX, APTV, PSX, PNR, OFS, GHY, IQV, FPF, HLT, AAL, HPE, TEAM, FTV, IIPR, NVT, DOCU, DELL, FOX, DOW, CTVA, CARR, MSGE, DKNG, UPST, WISH, RBLX, BLOK, DIM, FEP, FXI, GOVT, MSOS, PCY, PEY, PSCH, SHV, VHT, XLE, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: VBR, ILMN, DOL, CYBR, DSI, ARKG, ARKW, DGRO, EFG, VTEB, ATAX, BA, MCD, CMG, EFV, FDX, BABA, ZM, EEM, IJH, PHB, SPY, CB, AMAT, AZN, CSCO, EPD, EXPE, LMT, MAR, MU, PENN, QCOM, SWKS, LUV, SBUX, AWF, COR, MPLX, GRWG, UBER, CHWY, SNOW, EFA, FEZ, GLD, ICLN, IEMG, IJJ, IWB, IWN, JNK, MDY, PBW, QCLN, USO, VGT, VTI, WPS, ACN, ATVI, AME, BDX, CAH, CERN, CVX, CTAS, CLF, CLX, COO, TCOM, DRE, EFX, FISV, GIS, HST, IEX, ITW, KIM, LNC, MMP, MRVL, MCO, VTRS, NI, NTRS, PPL, SAVA, BKNG, PFG, RSG, ROK, SIVB, SHW, TXT, GL, TRMB, UAA, UNP, VRTX, WLTW, YUM, OPRX, LDOS, EXG, TEL, DISCK, WKHS, AVGO, CHTR, CBOE, MOS, XYL, ZTS, TWTR, ANET, CZR, XHR, UA, YUMC, IR, ROKU, SE, FOXA, CRWD, OTIS, NKLA, QS, ABNB, AGG, BOTZ, FREL, ICSH, IEFA, LQD, MOO, PNQI, VCSH, VIG,
- Sold Out: MXIM, ORBC, UBSI, MSGN, SCHG, ESGE, AMLP, PLBY, SKLZ, CCIV, 4LRA, JMIA, XM, 6LUA, XELA, JD, MIE, ALXN, EOD, WDC, SNY, MGA, ASRT, CBRL, BAX, RIOT, AHT,
For the details of SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soa+wealth+advisors%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 285,560 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 49,419 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 168,711 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,415 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 85,591 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.73 and $85.84, with an estimated average price of $81.72. The stock is now traded at around $78.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 51,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $50.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 17,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (SOCL)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $60.12 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $65.66. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,244 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in AI Powered Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.8. The stock is now traded at around $41.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,138 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $30.84, with an estimated average price of $29.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.789800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $209.3 and $240.02, with an estimated average price of $229.1. The stock is now traded at around $223.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 41.98%. The purchase prices were between $77.6 and $83.48, with an estimated average price of $81.07. The stock is now traded at around $80.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 58,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.62%. The purchase prices were between $134.63 and $146.03, with an estimated average price of $141.52. The stock is now traded at around $143.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 27,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $94.39 and $101.61, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $97.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 44.67%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $393.06 and $461.23, with an estimated average price of $434.07. The stock is now traded at around $420.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 38600.00%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $165.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (MXIM)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $11.1 and $11.49, with an estimated average price of $11.27.Sold Out: United Bankshares Inc (UBSI)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in United Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $32.14 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26.Sold Out: Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $12.66 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $17.25.Sold Out: Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun (MIE)
SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. sold out a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun. The sale prices were between $3.59 and $4.14, with an estimated average price of $3.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.. Also check out:
1. SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SOA Wealth Advisors, LLC. keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment