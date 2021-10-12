S.A. Mason LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells Avanos Medical Inc, , Baidu Inc

- New Purchases: IAU, AAAU, RFV, COIN, TSCO, CRM, SMMV, AFIB, PM, BNDW, PFIX, GPC, LCID, DGRS, USB, DEF, VYGVF, OGN, ENFR, MLPX, CLLXF, DALN,
- Added Positions: VTI, VOO, VTEB, VO, SCS, VB, VEA, MA, CVX, KMB, VWO, AAPL, IVV, PLTR, V, APLS, ORCL, AMZN, PEP, TGT, PG, GOOG, ABBV, WMT, PSX, WY, MRK, JNJ, SPMD, INTU, GOOGL, ABT, MRO, JKG, CL, VNQ, MMM, WOOF, GDX, VXUS, T, MGA, ADBE, AXP, KO, VZ, PFE, UL, UPS, ROL, NUSC, SJM, XOM, NVS, ORLY, CI, GOLD, VTIP, RTX, CVS, VIAC, CEF, SCHA, RSP, QQQ, PGX, VTRS, PAYX, OTIS, CARR, RIO, ZTS, MGK, FCX, PSLV, ALC, KMI,
- Reduced Positions: BND, DLTR, HD, INTC, SWBI, VIG, XLF, TJX, CWB, VCSH, VMBS,
- Sold Out: AVNS, WORK, BIDU, HON, IONS, NWL, GLP, NMPNF, CWH, UCD2, CAPL, DTM, 1KB, CAXA,
These are the top 5 holdings of S.A. Mason LLC
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 32,095 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,804 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,661 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,606 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 19,658 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.51%
S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU)
S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.17 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)
S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.49 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $251.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $180.81 and $211.87, with an estimated average price of $193.83. The stock is now traded at around $194.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)
S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 151.29%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 43.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.630100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 39,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Steelcase Inc (SCS)
S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Steelcase Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 60,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 90.04%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $106.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,817 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (WORK)
S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)
S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $22.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: Global Partners LP (GLP)
S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Global Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.79 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $22.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of S.A. Mason LLC.
1. S.A. Mason LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. S.A. Mason LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. S.A. Mason LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that S.A. Mason LLC keeps buying
