Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

S.A. Mason LLC Buys iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Sells Avanos Medical Inc, , Baidu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company S.A. Mason LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Steelcase Inc, Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF, sells Avanos Medical Inc, , Baidu Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, S.A. Mason LLC. As of 2021Q3, S.A. Mason LLC owns 319 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of S.A. Mason LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/s.a.+mason+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of S.A. Mason LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 32,095 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.90%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,804 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 11,661 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.20%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,606 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 19,658 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.51%
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 26,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF. The purchase prices were between $17.17 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 20,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.49 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92.02. The stock is now traded at around $93.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $251.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $180.81 and $211.87, with an estimated average price of $193.83. The stock is now traded at around $194.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB)

S.A. Mason LLC initiated holding in Acutus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $16.99, with an estimated average price of $13.21. The stock is now traded at around $7.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 151.29%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $399.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 43.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.630100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 39,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Steelcase Inc (SCS)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Steelcase Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.81. The stock is now traded at around $12.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 60,670 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 90.04%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,563 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.34%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $106.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,817 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

S.A. Mason LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $50.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,501 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (WORK)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.28 and $234.18, with an estimated average price of $226.13.

Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $22.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Sold Out: Global Partners LP (GLP)

S.A. Mason LLC sold out a holding in Global Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.79 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $22.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of S.A. Mason LLC. Also check out:

1. S.A. Mason LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. S.A. Mason LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. S.A. Mason LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that S.A. Mason LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

