Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, , Eli Lilly and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Neenah, WI, based Investment company Legacy Private Trust Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, , Eli Lilly and Co, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Legacy Private Trust Co.. As of 2021Q3, Legacy Private Trust Co. owns 225 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Legacy Private Trust Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+private+trust+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Private Trust Co.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 240,949 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%
  2. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 549,939 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.19%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 437,793 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.73%
  4. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 831,261 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 206,979 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $65.51 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 257,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 385,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 195,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 144,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 228,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL)

Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.14 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 155,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 549,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 271,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.186400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 214,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 70.27%. The purchase prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 73,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $39.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 189,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.07%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 77,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $83.45 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $86.07.

Sold Out: UDR Inc (UDR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $53.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6.

Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Legacy Private Trust Co.. Also check out:

1. Legacy Private Trust Co.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Legacy Private Trust Co.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Legacy Private Trust Co.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Legacy Private Trust Co. keeps buying
