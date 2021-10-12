Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, , Eli Lilly and Co

- New Purchases: GSEW, SWAN, JMBS, JAGG, SPTI, OVL, IBML, FFEB, FNOV, FAUG, CRM, IBMM, PYPL, SBUX, BLK, DNOV, IAU, AZO, BSCN, MRNA, IBMN, VMC,
- Added Positions: ITOT, IVV, ACWX, AGG, VXUS, USMV, VCIT, VTI, MOAT, AAPL, FMB, HYLB, IEF, JPST, MTUM, MSFT, GOOGL, LOW, VEA, SPHQ, MUB, SPIP, CSCO, FISV, COP, FB, JNJ, LIN, PEG, JPM, HST, TSN, BAC, APTV, AMP, AMZN, CVS, WMT, TGT, ROP, SWK, DIS, COF, STZ, MCK, PFE, MA, WBA, IJH, SLY, VO, CVX, VBR, SPY, DHR, TMO, SCHX, PCY, NKE, IBMJ, IBMK, MDT, SPIB, MRK, BSCM, MDY, IWF, GOOG, TROW,
- Reduced Positions: BND, IVOL, LLY, VXF, VWO, VOO, ISTB, IBM, INTC, GSY, VTV, FMAY, MTD, NOBL, VZ, ABT, NVDA, ARKK, HPQ, VGIT, GVI, IDV, DFEB, IYW, CSM, IEMG, BSCL, IDEV, IEFA, RSP, SHY, SPLV, TRV, PG, PEP, SUB, TIP, ECL, XBI, AMGN, ALL, XLF, RYH, CB, VYM, SPEM, SCHF, TJX, ACN, AFL, AMAT, BAX, BBY, BMY, CPRT, DTE, EMR, GE, HFXI, UL, BFC, ABBV, ICBK, ARKG, BWX, DES, FINX, GLD,
- Sold Out: ITE, ASML, CWB, UDR, VEU, DTM,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 240,949 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.06%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 549,939 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.19%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 437,793 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.73%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 831,261 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 206,979 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.44%
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $65.51 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $67.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 257,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $35.95, with an estimated average price of $35.24. The stock is now traded at around $34.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 385,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 195,570 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $53.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 144,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 228,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL)
Legacy Private Trust Co. initiated holding in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.14 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $37.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 155,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 40.19%. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 549,939 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 271,368 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $77.99, with an estimated average price of $75.9. The stock is now traded at around $74.186400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 214,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 70.27%. The purchase prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 73,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.10%. The purchase prices were between $39.43 and $40.21, with an estimated average price of $39.86. The stock is now traded at around $39.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 189,359 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Legacy Private Trust Co. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.07%. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $118.02, with an estimated average price of $116.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 77,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ITE)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $83.45 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $86.07.Sold Out: UDR Inc (UDR)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $55.59, with an estimated average price of $53.39.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6.Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Legacy Private Trust Co. sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79.
