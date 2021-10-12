Logo
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC Buys ASML Holding NV, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Halliburton Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Match Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ASML Holding NV, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Allstate Corp, American Financial Group Inc, sells Halliburton Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Match Group Inc, , PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC owns 133 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trimtabs+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,519 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,951 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.20%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 25,874 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,277 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio.
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 10,248 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 12,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $724.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $128.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 11,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $138.61, with an estimated average price of $130.59. The stock is now traded at around $134.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83. The stock is now traded at around $92.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 128.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $26.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 68,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 53.58%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $279.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 53.27%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 155.12%. The purchase prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The stock is now traded at around $287.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 73.78%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $229.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 84.61%. The purchase prices were between $127.58 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99.

Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
