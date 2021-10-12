TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC Buys ASML Holding NV, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Halliburton Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Match Group Inc

- New Purchases: ASML, DKS, ABT, ALL, AFG, EMR, OVV, CERN, MGY, BRBR, AZN, ADI, VALE,
- Added Positions: HPQ, BRK.B, JNJ, VEEV, TGT, LPLA, IPG, PM, JPM, ROST, AM, MSFT, AVGO, MOH, TJX, AAPL, USB, KO, SIVB, FICO, EXP, IRM, ADBE, MANH,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, CL, WMT, SPGI, NOW, ETSY, KLAC, TEAM, ITW, EL, CRWD, LPX, MSCI, PANW, NVDA,
- Sold Out: HAL, VZ, MTCH, ALXN, PNC, HCA, DFS, EA, CTSH, MXIM, EPAM, ODFL, NOV, VRTX, TTWO, JAZZ, RHI, GIS, FLWS, REGI, BBY, AMCX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,519 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,951 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.20%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 25,874 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.14%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,277 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio.
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 10,248 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio.
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $114.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 12,674 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $673.69 and $889.33, with an estimated average price of $785.63. The stock is now traded at around $724.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,920 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $128.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 11,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $120 and $138.61, with an estimated average price of $130.59. The stock is now traded at around $134.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 10,239 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Emerson Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83. The stock is now traded at around $92.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 12,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: HP Inc (HPQ)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 128.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $26.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 68,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 53.58%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $279.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,611 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 53.27%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 16,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 155.12%. The purchase prices were between $282.94 and $341, with an estimated average price of $317.34. The stock is now traded at around $287.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 73.78%. The purchase prices were between $228.77 and $264.07, with an estimated average price of $250.36. The stock is now traded at around $229.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 84.61%. The purchase prices were between $127.58 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $166.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,929 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33.Sold Out: (ALXN)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $200.2, with an estimated average price of $188.99.Sold Out: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
TrimTabs Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16.
