Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF, Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, Sells Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, SLM Corp, Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: IQDF, OUSM, RDIV, JDIV, JLL, PUTW, NMRK, XLY, ML, ARES, MRCC, ONLN, NTR, BPOP, ON, VGT, FLOT, IHF, IHE, XLI, HAUZ, FNDX, FNDF, XLP, FNDE, FNDC, XLC, DRIV, BOTZ, BIL, BBJP, BBH, BBEU, OGN, BBCA, SBIO, USHY, TLTD, SPIB, VMBS, VNQI, SCHR, SCHH, SCHC, USIG, VOX, VSL, PDP, VTV, VTWO, XBI, ITOT, XLB, HSY, TSN, TER, SYK, PWR, ES, MKL, KLAC, INTU, TT, INFO, UDR, FISV, FITB, FAST, ETN, DLR, DXCM, DE, CTSH, BK, ARE, TLRY, TLRY, WFRD, VMEO, AAP, GSEV, STX, CTVA, GNLN, MRNA, HRVSF, SPCE, BBAX, CCS, HLT, IQV, PNR, XYL, DG, TMUS, PTMN, SQBGQ, WMB,

IQDF, OUSM, RDIV, JDIV, JLL, PUTW, NMRK, XLY, ML, ARES, MRCC, ONLN, NTR, BPOP, ON, VGT, FLOT, IHF, IHE, XLI, HAUZ, FNDX, FNDF, XLP, FNDE, FNDC, XLC, DRIV, BOTZ, BIL, BBJP, BBH, BBEU, OGN, BBCA, SBIO, USHY, TLTD, SPIB, VMBS, VNQI, SCHR, SCHH, SCHC, USIG, VOX, VSL, PDP, VTV, VTWO, XBI, ITOT, XLB, HSY, TSN, TER, SYK, PWR, ES, MKL, KLAC, INTU, TT, INFO, UDR, FISV, FITB, FAST, ETN, DLR, DXCM, DE, CTSH, BK, ARE, TLRY, TLRY, WFRD, VMEO, AAP, GSEV, STX, CTVA, GNLN, MRNA, HRVSF, SPCE, BBAX, CCS, HLT, IQV, PNR, XYL, DG, TMUS, PTMN, SQBGQ, WMB, Added Positions: SPLG, EFA, ACWV, DTH, JPIN, MSFT, FB, AAPL, BRK.B, BGCP, DVY, QDF, CB, ABT, ADBE, AMT, CVS, CVX, HD, ISRG, JNJ, LMT, MDT, MS, CRM, UNH, MUA, MA, V, NOW, ABBV, GOOG, PLTR, ACWX, FDN, HDV, PFF, SPDW, VNQ, MMM, AFL, ALB, LNT, AEE, AXP, ABC, AMGN, ADSK, TFC, BAC, CSX, CTAS, CSCO, KO, CL, COP, CMI, DHR, D, ECL, LLY, EMR, HAL, MNST, LHX, WELL, ITW, INTC, IRM, LH, LVS, LOW, MKC, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MRK, NVDA, NEM, NSC, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, ORCL, PKG, PAYX, LIN, PFG, PG, DGX, REGN, WRK, ROST, SHW, SO, TJX, TXN, TSCO, USB, RTX, VZ, VMC, WPC, DIS, EVRG, EBAY, BIF, JPS, BR, CBOE, FRC, MPC, ALLE, BKR, DOW, OTIS, AGG, ARKK, FNDA, GOVT, IHI, IUSG, IUSV, SCHA, SCHE, SCHP, SPEM, TLT, VBR, VCIT, VFH, XLE, XLF, XLV,

SPLG, EFA, ACWV, DTH, JPIN, MSFT, FB, AAPL, BRK.B, BGCP, DVY, QDF, CB, ABT, ADBE, AMT, CVS, CVX, HD, ISRG, JNJ, LMT, MDT, MS, CRM, UNH, MUA, MA, V, NOW, ABBV, GOOG, PLTR, ACWX, FDN, HDV, PFF, SPDW, VNQ, MMM, AFL, ALB, LNT, AEE, AXP, ABC, AMGN, ADSK, TFC, BAC, CSX, CTAS, CSCO, KO, CL, COP, CMI, DHR, D, ECL, LLY, EMR, HAL, MNST, LHX, WELL, ITW, INTC, IRM, LH, LVS, LOW, MKC, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MRK, NVDA, NEM, NSC, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, ORCL, PKG, PAYX, LIN, PFG, PG, DGX, REGN, WRK, ROST, SHW, SO, TJX, TXN, TSCO, USB, RTX, VZ, VMC, WPC, DIS, EVRG, EBAY, BIF, JPS, BR, CBOE, FRC, MPC, ALLE, BKR, DOW, OTIS, AGG, ARKK, FNDA, GOVT, IHI, IUSG, IUSV, SCHA, SCHE, SCHP, SPEM, TLT, VBR, VCIT, VFH, XLE, XLF, XLV, Reduced Positions: DBEF, SHM, VT, MO, SCHX, KOMP, SPMD, TGT, VTI, TRMB, BSCL, IPGP, ULTA, MSCI, GSLC, IBM, IVV, AMZN, VWO, SHY, GOOGL, BNDX, KMI, ICLR, ACN, SMCAY, TWTR, BABA, HLI, VCSH, STLPA.PFD, VB, MDY, DWM, EMLC, EPP, GDX, MBB, XLU, IWF, IWM, JNK, BBWI, ADI, BA, BMY, CAT, CI, CMCSA, COST, DD, ENB, XOM, NEE, F, HON, ILMN, JPM, TCEHY, VTRS, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PFE, SLB, SRE, TRV, SBUX, TMO, VLO, WAB, WFC, DAL, PM,

DBEF, SHM, VT, MO, SCHX, KOMP, SPMD, TGT, VTI, TRMB, BSCL, IPGP, ULTA, MSCI, GSLC, IBM, IVV, AMZN, VWO, SHY, GOOGL, BNDX, KMI, ICLR, ACN, SMCAY, TWTR, BABA, HLI, VCSH, STLPA.PFD, VB, MDY, DWM, EMLC, EPP, GDX, MBB, XLU, IWF, IWM, JNK, BBWI, ADI, BA, BMY, CAT, CI, CMCSA, COST, DD, ENB, XOM, NEE, F, HON, ILMN, JPM, TCEHY, VTRS, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PFE, SLB, SRE, TRV, SBUX, TMO, VLO, WAB, WFC, DAL, PM, Sold Out: SLM, NAVI, IAU, NRZ, MBI, GSG, LYFT, TLND, CLDR, GE, JBLU, IAA, FUSE, LKNCY, SONO, CRON, NGVT, CYBR, DT, DKNG, MGU, AMJ, HYG, IDU, IWR, PBP, PHO, PID, SPIP, XLK, OSUR, RAMP, APD, CHRW, CPB, CAH, CCL, CHT, GLW, FMC, FDX, HST, OXY, QLYS, PCAR, PKI, SNY, STX, TTWO, VIACA, FAX, NUV, BFK, BGT, ASML, GM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF, Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, sells Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, SLM Corp, Altria Group Inc, Navient Corp, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 745 stocks with a total value of $774 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lenox+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 477,049 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 965,147 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 225,187 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 793,310 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 807,676 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 885,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $35.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.896000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $32.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03. The stock is now traded at around $255.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $32.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.918000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,773 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $320.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $116.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 532.72%. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $5.31. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $279.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 160.42%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $264.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.8.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.76 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $21.46.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $10.29.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $45.89 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $53.1.

Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MBIA Inc. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.53.