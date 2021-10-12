Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF, Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF, Sells Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF, SLM Corp, Altria Group Inc

- New Purchases: IQDF, OUSM, RDIV, JDIV, JLL, PUTW, NMRK, XLY, ML, ARES, MRCC, ONLN, NTR, BPOP, ON, VGT, FLOT, IHF, IHE, XLI, HAUZ, FNDX, FNDF, XLP, FNDE, FNDC, XLC, DRIV, BOTZ, BIL, BBJP, BBH, BBEU, OGN, BBCA, SBIO, USHY, TLTD, SPIB, VMBS, VNQI, SCHR, SCHH, SCHC, USIG, VOX, VSL, PDP, VTV, VTWO, XBI, ITOT, XLB, HSY, TSN, TER, SYK, PWR, ES, MKL, KLAC, INTU, TT, INFO, UDR, FISV, FITB, FAST, ETN, DLR, DXCM, DE, CTSH, BK, ARE, TLRY, TLRY, WFRD, VMEO, AAP, GSEV, STX, CTVA, GNLN, MRNA, HRVSF, SPCE, BBAX, CCS, HLT, IQV, PNR, XYL, DG, TMUS, PTMN, SQBGQ, WMB,
- Added Positions: SPLG, EFA, ACWV, DTH, JPIN, MSFT, FB, AAPL, BRK.B, BGCP, DVY, QDF, CB, ABT, ADBE, AMT, CVS, CVX, HD, ISRG, JNJ, LMT, MDT, MS, CRM, UNH, MUA, MA, V, NOW, ABBV, GOOG, PLTR, ACWX, FDN, HDV, PFF, SPDW, VNQ, MMM, AFL, ALB, LNT, AEE, AXP, ABC, AMGN, ADSK, TFC, BAC, CSX, CTAS, CSCO, KO, CL, COP, CMI, DHR, D, ECL, LLY, EMR, HAL, MNST, LHX, WELL, ITW, INTC, IRM, LH, LVS, LOW, MKC, MCD, SPGI, MCK, MRK, NVDA, NEM, NSC, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, ORCL, PKG, PAYX, LIN, PFG, PG, DGX, REGN, WRK, ROST, SHW, SO, TJX, TXN, TSCO, USB, RTX, VZ, VMC, WPC, DIS, EVRG, EBAY, BIF, JPS, BR, CBOE, FRC, MPC, ALLE, BKR, DOW, OTIS, AGG, ARKK, FNDA, GOVT, IHI, IUSG, IUSV, SCHA, SCHE, SCHP, SPEM, TLT, VBR, VCIT, VFH, XLE, XLF, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: DBEF, SHM, VT, MO, SCHX, KOMP, SPMD, TGT, VTI, TRMB, BSCL, IPGP, ULTA, MSCI, GSLC, IBM, IVV, AMZN, VWO, SHY, GOOGL, BNDX, KMI, ICLR, ACN, SMCAY, TWTR, BABA, HLI, VCSH, STLPA.PFD, VB, MDY, DWM, EMLC, EPP, GDX, MBB, XLU, IWF, IWM, JNK, BBWI, ADI, BA, BMY, CAT, CI, CMCSA, COST, DD, ENB, XOM, NEE, F, HON, ILMN, JPM, TCEHY, VTRS, NFLX, NKE, PEP, PFE, SLB, SRE, TRV, SBUX, TMO, VLO, WAB, WFC, DAL, PM,
- Sold Out: SLM, NAVI, IAU, NRZ, MBI, GSG, LYFT, TLND, CLDR, GE, JBLU, IAA, FUSE, LKNCY, SONO, CRON, NGVT, CYBR, DT, DKNG, MGU, AMJ, HYG, IDU, IWR, PBP, PHO, PID, SPIP, XLK, OSUR, RAMP, APD, CHRW, CPB, CAH, CCL, CHT, GLW, FMC, FDX, HST, OXY, QLYS, PCAR, PKI, SNY, STX, TTWO, VIACA, FAX, NUV, BFK, BGT, ASML, GM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 477,049 shares, 16.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 965,147 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 225,187 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 793,310 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 807,676 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $25.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 885,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (OUSM)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in OShares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.09 and $36.5, with an estimated average price of $35.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 64,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.896000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.49 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.45. The stock is now traded at around $32.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.09 and $253.08, with an estimated average price of $228.03. The stock is now traded at around $255.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $31.43 and $33.2, with an estimated average price of $32.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.918000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,773 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 26.31%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $320.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $116.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BGC Partners Inc (BGCP)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 532.72%. The purchase prices were between $4.86 and $5.81, with an estimated average price of $5.31. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $279.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 160.42%. The purchase prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $264.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 625 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SLM Corp (SLM)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $17.31 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $18.8.Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $18.76 and $23.49, with an estimated average price of $21.46.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $11.21, with an estimated average price of $10.29.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $45.89 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $53.1.Sold Out: MBIA Inc (MBI)
Lenox Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MBIA Inc. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $13.31, with an estimated average price of $11.53.
