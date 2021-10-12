Moneywise, Inc. Buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE3, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

- New Purchases: FYC, BNDW, RFDI, HDMV, CWB,
- Added Positions: SCHX, SCHA, SCHM, FMB, SHM, LMBS, VB, SCHF, ICF, VO, CMBS, EFAV, VNQ, XOM, SCHG,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, IVV, IJH, ISTB, MUB, TOTL, SPLV, BNDX, XMLV, IXUS, FIXD, AAPL, XSLV, SPSM, IJJ, SCHZ, SCHO, EFG, TMO, IVW,
- Sold Out: FTCS, SUB, TFC, CSX, IJK,
These are the top 5 holdings of MONEYWISE, INC.
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 351,064 shares, 23.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.18%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 215,007 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 267,657 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,496 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 47,612 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82%
Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $74.2, with an estimated average price of $71.49. The stock is now traded at around $71.849100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 69,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.76 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $80.55. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 27,991 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE3 (RFDI)
Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE3. The purchase prices were between $69.21 and $75.61, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I (HDMV)
Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The purchase prices were between $30.84 and $32.51, with an estimated average price of $31.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.952200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $77.6 and $83.48, with an estimated average price of $81.07.Reduced: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Moneywise, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 50.68%. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Moneywise, Inc. still held 6,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Moneywise, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 30.93%. The sale prices were between $47.97 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Moneywise, Inc. still held 14,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Moneywise, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.01%. The sale prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Moneywise, Inc. still held 4,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.
