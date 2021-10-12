Moneywise, Inc. Buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE3, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF

New Purchases: FYC, BNDW, RFDI, HDMV, CWB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR EXCH TRD, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE3, First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moneywise, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Moneywise, Inc. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $153 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 351,064 shares, 23.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.18% Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 215,007 shares, 14.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.38% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 267,657 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,496 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.01% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 47,612 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.82%

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $74.2, with an estimated average price of $71.49. The stock is now traded at around $71.849100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 69,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.76 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $80.55. The stock is now traded at around $79.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 27,991 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE3. The purchase prices were between $69.21 and $75.61, with an estimated average price of $73.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed I. The purchase prices were between $30.84 and $32.51, with an estimated average price of $31.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.952200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,962 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneywise, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $88.58, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $85.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75.

Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.18 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Moneywise, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $77.6 and $83.48, with an estimated average price of $81.07.

Moneywise, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 50.68%. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $51.21, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Moneywise, Inc. still held 6,356 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneywise, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 30.93%. The sale prices were between $47.97 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Moneywise, Inc. still held 14,545 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Moneywise, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.01%. The sale prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $71.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Moneywise, Inc. still held 4,180 shares as of 2021-09-30.