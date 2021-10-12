Iowa State Bank Buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Deere, Casey's General Stores Inc

New Purchases: SWKS, WTBA,

D, ABBV, SPY, BRK.B, DE, VZ, DUK, PFG, BSCR, ABT, ETN, SO, T, IWM, USMV, LOW, ORCL, VIAC, ITW, AGG, XLV, XLE, ED, CAT, HON, HSY, XLK, TGT, Sold Out: CASY, CSX, GPN, GE, LUMN,

Urbandale, IA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Deere, Casey's General Stores Inc, CSX Corp, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iowa State Bank. As of 2021Q3, Iowa State Bank owns 114 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 81,619 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 958,509 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,680 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,023 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 368,007 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.349900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 91,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 75,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $187.04 and $208, with an estimated average price of $196.3.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.55.

Iowa State Bank reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 80.39%. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Iowa State Bank still held 5,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iowa State Bank reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 23.38%. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $331.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Iowa State Bank still held 3,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Iowa State Bank reduced to a holding in Southern Co by 23.1%. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Iowa State Bank still held 6,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.