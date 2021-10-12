Iowa State Bank Buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Deere, Casey's General Stores Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Iowa State Bank Buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Deere, Casey's General Stores Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Urbandale, IA, based Investment company Iowa State Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Skyworks Solutions Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Deere, Casey's General Stores Inc, CSX Corp, Global Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Iowa State Bank. As of 2021Q3, Iowa State Bank owns 114 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Iowa State Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iowa+state+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Iowa State Bank
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 81,619 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
  2. Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) - 958,509 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.80%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 47,680 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,023 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI) - 368,007 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96. The stock is now traded at around $158.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: West Bancorp Inc (WTBA)

Iowa State Bank initiated holding in West Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.67%. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.349900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 91,868 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 75,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $66.46 and $78.03, with an estimated average price of $73.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.46 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $54.29. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Iowa State Bank added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 33,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $187.04 and $208, with an estimated average price of $196.3.

Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Iowa State Bank sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.55.

Reduced: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Iowa State Bank reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 80.39%. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $72.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Iowa State Bank still held 5,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Deere & Co (DE)

Iowa State Bank reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 23.38%. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $331.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Iowa State Bank still held 3,195 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Southern Co (SO)

Iowa State Bank reduced to a holding in Southern Co by 23.1%. The sale prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $62.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Iowa State Bank still held 6,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Iowa State Bank. Also check out:

1. Iowa State Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Iowa State Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Iowa State Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Iowa State Bank keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider