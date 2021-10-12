Shilanski & Associates, Inc. Buys Devon Energy Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, H&R Block Inc, Sells Boston Beer Co Inc, MetLife Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp

New Purchases: DVN, CRL, HRB, LSI, ABB, MT, EBR,

DVN, CRL, HRB, LSI, ABB, MT, EBR, Added Positions: VPU, T, SPY, TRTN, FTSM, HYG, GIS, PFF, VCSH, SJNK, AGG, SCHB, NHI, FNDF, RIO, IAGG, TOTL, SPYV, FIXD, FNDC, MO, IBM, KO, PFE, CSCO, SO, HBAN, PG, ACHC, ALB, JPST, CARR, SHYG, ABBV, AWK, XOM, TREX, TGT, AMG, STAA, AMGN, VZ, IVV, SID, CX, CE, SPAB, MRK, NVDA, SLM, TX, WBA, BCS, BBVA, ERJ, MMM, TV, IBN, ING, KT, LOGI, PKX, DOW, SSL, NXPI, DAC,

VPU, T, SPY, TRTN, FTSM, HYG, GIS, PFF, VCSH, SJNK, AGG, SCHB, NHI, FNDF, RIO, IAGG, TOTL, SPYV, FIXD, FNDC, MO, IBM, KO, PFE, CSCO, SO, HBAN, PG, ACHC, ALB, JPST, CARR, SHYG, ABBV, AWK, XOM, TREX, TGT, AMG, STAA, AMGN, VZ, IVV, SID, CX, CE, SPAB, MRK, NVDA, SLM, TX, WBA, BCS, BBVA, ERJ, MMM, TV, IBN, ING, KT, LOGI, PKX, DOW, SSL, NXPI, DAC, Reduced Positions: DECK, MSFT, VDE, RY, BAC, PM, GOOG, ZBRA, EL, KLAC, KEYS, AAPL, ODFL, RS, JNJ, JPM, TTM,

DECK, MSFT, VDE, RY, BAC, PM, GOOG, ZBRA, EL, KLAC, KEYS, AAPL, ODFL, RS, JNJ, JPM, TTM, Sold Out: SAM, MET, CNX, HIMX, BRK.B,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, H&R Block Inc, Life Storage Inc, Vanguard Utilities ETF, sells Boston Beer Co Inc, MetLife Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, CNX Resources Corp, Himax Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shilanski & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Shilanski & Associates, Inc. owns 114 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 35,692 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 91,993 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.35% Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) - 216,358 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 125,921 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 49,880 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63%

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 49,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $411.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in H&R Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.34 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $24.91. The stock is now traded at around $25.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 50,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Life Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.8 and $129.09, with an estimated average price of $118.93. The stock is now traded at around $120.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,753 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $29.03 and $36.27, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,749 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $7.67. The stock is now traded at around $7.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 40.07%. The purchase prices were between $138.56 and $151.34, with an estimated average price of $144.8. The stock is now traded at around $140.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 18,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 27.58%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 105,029 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93. The stock is now traded at around $38.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $60.22.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in CNX Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $10.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.11.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $12.86.

Shilanski & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.