H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF, Hoya Capital Housing ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells WEC Energy Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: DTEC, HOMZ, HD,
- Added Positions: AAXJ, STPZ, HYG, STAG, XT, SCHP, VEA, VTIP, BKLN, PFF, PGX, DGRO, BND, BSV, IWD, VGSH, NLY, OPI, IRM,
- Reduced Positions: ABR, LQD, ICF, AAPL, AGZ,
- Sold Out: WEC, COST, CMCSA, SWX, VZ, DIS,
These are the top 5 holdings of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 185,470 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
- ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 174,761 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
- ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) - 225,972 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 39,197 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 149,632 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.22 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $49.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 225,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Hoya Capital Housing ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.2 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.813600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 137,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.Sold Out: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)
H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76.
