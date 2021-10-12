H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF, Hoya Capital Housing ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells WEC Energy Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: DTEC, HOMZ, HD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF, Hoya Capital Housing ETF, The Home Depot Inc, sells WEC Energy Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Comcast Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC. As of 2021Q3, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 185,470 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 174,761 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) - 225,972 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 39,197 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 149,632 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.22 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $49.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 225,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Hoya Capital Housing ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.2 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.813600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 137,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76.