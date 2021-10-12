H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF, Hoya Capital Housing ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells WEC Energy Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Comcast Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF, Hoya Capital Housing ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Sells WEC Energy Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Comcast Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company H&H Retirement Design & Management INC (Current Portfolio) buys ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF, Hoya Capital Housing ETF, The Home Depot Inc, sells WEC Energy Group Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Comcast Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC. As of 2021Q3, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/h%26h+retirement+design+%26+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC
  1. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 185,470 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 174,761 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  3. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) - 225,972 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 39,197 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 149,632 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
New Purchase: ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.22 and $51.9, with an estimated average price of $49.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.61%. The holding were 225,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in Hoya Capital Housing ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.2 and $42.42, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $40.813600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 137,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 667 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

Sold Out: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC sold out a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC. Also check out:

1. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that H&H Retirement Design & Management INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider