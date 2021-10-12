Logo
PrairieView Partners, LLC Buys Avantis International Equity ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, BlackBerry

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PrairieView Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Avantis International Equity ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, BlackBerry, Abercrombie & Fitch Co, DSS Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PrairieView Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, PrairieView Partners, LLC owns 388 stocks with a total value of $669 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PrairieView Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prairieview+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PrairieView Partners, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 438,853 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 547,470 shares, 11.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 573,568 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 548,667 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
  5. Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 623,111 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.82%. The holding were 623,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.769500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 275,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $64.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 308,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 182,426 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.56 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $57.56. The stock is now traded at around $58.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)

PrairieView Partners, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.533400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.55 and $57.53, with an estimated average price of $57.12. The stock is now traded at around $56.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,103 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $15.604200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 151.52%. The purchase prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2. The stock is now traded at around $127.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

PrairieView Partners, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $255.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Sold Out: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $12.17, with an estimated average price of $10.52.

Sold Out: Mind Medicine Inc (MMQ)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $1.95 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.46.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86.

Sold Out: DSS Inc (DSS)

PrairieView Partners, LLC sold out a holding in DSS Inc. The sale prices were between $1.18 and $1.78, with an estimated average price of $1.38.



