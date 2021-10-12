Logo
IFG Advisory, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Lowe's Inc, Roku Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company IFG Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Lowe's Inc, Roku Inc, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q3, IFG Advisory, LLC owns 477 stocks with a total value of $925 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IFG Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifg+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IFG Advisory, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 87,857 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
  2. First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 465,271 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 927,014 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,966 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.69%
  5. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 264,346 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 927,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.822100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 482,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 220,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.99 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.556900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.049600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL)

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Global Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $23.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 192,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 291.03%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 140.72%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 122.71%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $62.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.539900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 96,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31.

Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $126.44.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.2 and $156.64, with an estimated average price of $126.

Sold Out: CareCloud Inc (MTB0)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in CareCloud Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.8.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of IFG Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

1. IFG Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. IFG Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IFG Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IFG Advisory, LLC keeps buying
