IFG Advisory, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Lowe's Inc, Roku Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Lowe's Inc, Roku Inc, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Tractor Supply Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IFG Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q3, IFG Advisory, LLC owns 477 stocks with a total value of $925 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 87,857 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 465,271 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 927,014 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,966 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.69% ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 264,346 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 927,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.822100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 482,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 220,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.99 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.556900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.049600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Global Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $23.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 192,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 291.03%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 140.72%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 122.71%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $62.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.539900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 96,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $126.44.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.2 and $156.64, with an estimated average price of $126.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in CareCloud Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.8.

IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.