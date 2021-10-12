IFG Advisory, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Lowe's Inc, Roku Inc

- New Purchases: DFAC, DFAX, OMFL, LVHD, JMST, GVAL, GAL, IBDP, QQQM, WBA, DFUS, TUSA, MTBC, RDIV, COWZ, RIGS, ICSH, IBDQ, GSY, IAU, WASH, FPXI, UGI, FNY, IBDO, JSMD, SPTS, FAAR, FTGC, FYC, ROBT, RWJ, RNDM, RNLC, QUS, RNMC, SHY, SMH, AOR, TDTF, IHDG, FMHI, IBDN, SRCE, HYG, GTO, KSU, PGR, NRGX, IVW, IUSV, FTXO, SRNE,
- Added Positions: TOTL, VOO, QQQ, OMC, SCHD, TJX, SCHP, FVD, STIP, XMLV, GS, DVY, VNQ, PG, BSV, MSFT, FDN, SPHD, EXAS, FUTY, JPST, QEFA, RDVY, SPAB, TDTT, AMZN, AAPL, TXN, FIXD, IVV, IXN, NOBL, PSK, SHM, SPMD, MMM, AMP, BAX, CSCO, GSK, GOOGL, LMT, MS, NVR, NSC, PPL, UPS, WGO, FSK, RBLX, FNDE, FNDF, GLD, IHI, IJR, MTUM, VYM, XLI, ALL, ADI, BTI, CE, DUK, ENB, GNTX, HD, IBM, KR, PFE, SEIC, SO, TRV, DIS, DFS, PM, AGG, ARKK, BND, DBEF, FTA, FTSL, FYX, IEFA, QYLD, RLY, RSP, SPLG, USFR, VTI, VTV, ADBE, APD, AMT, ABC, IVZ, BRK.B, BLK, CSX, CMCSA, XOM, GD, GE, GIS, INTC, JPM, K, MDLZ, MCD, MDT, MRK, NOC, ORCL, BKNG, RHI, SYY, TROW, GL, TM, TSN, USB, RTX, UNH, WMT, AVGO, FB, ABBV, GOOG, SQ, ARKG, EEM, EFAV, EFV, EMLC, ESGE, FBT, FEP, FMB, FPE, FTC, FXD, FXR, IBCE, IWM, LMBS, PFF, PZA, QUAL, SKYY, SLV, SPSB, VOT, VTEB, VUG, XLP, XLU, CB, ABT, ACN, AMD, MO, AMGN, TFC, BP, BXS, BMY, CAT, C, CLX, CMA, CWCO, CMI, DHR, D, DD, ETR, FHN, ITW, ISRG, SJM, MCK, NBIX, QCOM, O, ROP, SYK, TGT, TMO, VOD, WRB, WFC, MA, V, PSX, BST, FLGT, BSTZ, PLTR, CBND, IGSB, DEM, DHS, FXL, IBB, IBUY, IEMG, IJT, IUSG, IWD, IXG, IYE, IYJ, IYM, JNK, LQD, MBB, PGX, PIE, PXH, QTEC, RWR, SIVR, SPEM, SPIB, SPYD, VB, VBR, VCIT, VEU, VO, VWO, VXUS, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, ROKU, TSCO, T, SPY, AIA, IJK, GPN, IJJ, MUB, TSLA, MDY, SCHX, SPLV, XLRE, BA, IJH, CHKP, NVDA, MSM, VGT, EMR, USMV, SDY, FTSM, GIM, VEEV, SYF, TIP, VV, VTIP, FDL, IXUS, FV, PKW, AXP, VIGI, VEA, LH, PII, ETN, FDX, DVA, CTSH, CAH, CHRW, UNP, VZ, VFH, WELL, TT, FFIV, SUB, SCHA, PTH, LCII, VDE, DE, KMB, VGIT, VLUE, VOE, XLK, BAC, XLY, EEMV, DG, ANTM, SPG, CARR, SLB, BAB, BAR, BOTZ, CIBR, DOL, JNJ, CRM, FPX, RJF, GDX, HYLS, PEP, NVS, LYG, FAX, JCI,
- Sold Out: FTCS, FXI, WCN, CRSP, MTB0, VFC, GWW, DISCK, ATR, CL, ECL, CODX, PRF, AMPE, NAKD,
For the details of IFG Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ifg+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IFG Advisory, LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 87,857 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FDV) - 465,271 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 927,014 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 61,966 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.69%
- ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) - 264,346 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 927,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $25.822100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 482,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL)
IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $47.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 220,514 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD)
IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.99 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.13. The stock is now traded at around $36.556900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.049600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL)
IFG Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Cambria Global Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $23.24. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 48,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 55.42%. The purchase prices were between $47.97 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 192,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 291.03%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,550 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 140.72%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,909 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 122.71%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $62.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,798 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.539900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 96,410 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
IFG Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.54%. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $53.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 40,615 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)
IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $38.18 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $41.31.Sold Out: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Waste Connections Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $126.44.Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $110.2 and $156.64, with an estimated average price of $126.Sold Out: CareCloud Inc (MTB0)
IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in CareCloud Inc. The sale prices were between $6.3 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $6.8.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
IFG Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.
