Apexium Financial, LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30, iShares S&P 100 ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, General Motors Co, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, ProShares Credit Suisse 130/30, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apexium Financial, LP. As of 2021Q3, Apexium Financial, LP owns 90 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apexium Financial, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apexium+financial%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 60,227 shares, 14.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.34% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 115,798 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 98,482 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 166,501 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.23% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,574 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.83 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $62.44. The stock is now traded at around $59.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 50,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $327.01 and $348.95, with an estimated average price of $338.68. The stock is now traded at around $333.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 4,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $386.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 23,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $116.450100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,080 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apexium Financial, LP initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $164.66 and $186.52, with an estimated average price of $178.48. The stock is now traded at around $177.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 4,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $434.219900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 60,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 93.28%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $321.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 106.07%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $65.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.24%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 52,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $165.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apexium Financial, LP added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Apexium Financial, LP sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.