Founders Capital Management Buys iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi, SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Pfizer Inc, PepsiCo Inc

- New Purchases: IRBO, HAIL, CNRG, KIM, AMGN, PYPL, PM, QCOM, VOO, PFFA, MDLZ, BIIB, DOV, JEPI, EBAY, HON, GIFI, AXL, SPD, SOCL, MLPX, DGRO, ORAN, ZYNE, MPW, AGTC, WPRT, BGR, GROW, SGMO, NATR, NVDA, BAM, SU, SAVA, SPYV,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOG, TIP, LMT, CSCO, NOC, GOOGL, JPM, IHI, LIT, INTC, PRU, AGG, BMY, V, TFI, SPSB, RFP, ABT, CLDT, ESSA, AXTI, KPTI, MUB, VIG, VTV, XLC, UNM, F, EPD, KELYA, MMP, GLW, MU, MS, NWPX, PLD, RFIL, UFCS, BDSI, AINV, JVA, SCHE, XLE, IRM, IJH, INSW, OSG, FLXN, CAPL, PLPC, COWN,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, T, PFE, AAPL, PEP, ADBE, SPYG, KO, TSM, SPY, LOW, ABBV, HD, BA, CVX, WMT, DIS, IBB, RTX, MCD, MRK, JNJ, SLB, EMR, DIA, PXD, IGSB, UPS, ORCL, BAC, SCI, RSP, VCSH, SCHN, ISTB, SPLV, AGRX, ERII, EXK, FRD, AGX, RDS.A, CLF, XOP,
- Sold Out: APH, WRI, VZ, IHE, PNFP, KIN, AEHR, HYG, LTHM, TSE, LPX, BPY, IGI, TXMD, HUN, ICON, TCRR, DSSI, EWJ, IEMG, VTRS,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 36,845 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.83%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,398 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,958 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 11,689 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.47%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 101,706 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.64%
Founders Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multi. The purchase prices were between $41.94 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 31,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL)
Founders Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.11 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $56.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 22,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG)
Founders Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.15 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $97.64. The stock is now traded at around $99.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 7,173 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)
Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $22.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Founders Capital Management initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $201.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 817 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Founders Capital Management initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $255.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 18100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3252.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 364 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 975.00%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2732.041300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 430 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Founders Capital Management added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 671.01%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $127.858100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 280.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $54.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Founders Capital Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 157.50%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2721.067500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 103 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Founders Capital Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,662 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $67.39 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $73.43.Sold Out: (WRI)
Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE)
Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF. The sale prices were between $183.15 and $197.59, with an estimated average price of $189.93.Sold Out: Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (PNFP)
Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $83.84 and $98, with an estimated average price of $91.98.Sold Out: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Founders Capital Management sold out a holding in Huntsman Corp. The sale prices were between $24.32 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $26.34.
