Foundation Resource Management Inc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, GrafTech International, Organon, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nokia Oyj

- New Purchases: EAF, OGN,
- Added Positions: VIAC, BRK.B, KHC, CVX, SNY, APA, TNP, DVN,
- Reduced Positions: JEF, BRK.A, OVV,
- Sold Out: NOK,
For the details of FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/foundation+resource+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 610,938 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 116,488 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 1,122,280 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 2,144,908 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 421,096 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 571,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 141.82%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 301,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $5.35 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $5.8.
Here is the complete portfolio of FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FOUNDATION RESOURCE MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment