Foundation Resource Management Inc Buys ViacomCBS Inc, GrafTech International, Organon, Sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nokia Oyj

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, GrafTech International, Organon, sells Jefferies Financial Group Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Nokia Oyj during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foundation Resource Management Inc. As of 2021Q3, Foundation Resource Management Inc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 610,938 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 116,488 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 1,122,280 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 2,144,908 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 421,096 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%

Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in GrafTech International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $11.57, with an estimated average price of $10.95. The stock is now traded at around $10.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 571,897 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundation Resource Management Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 21,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundation Resource Management Inc added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 141.82%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $39.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 301,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Foundation Resource Management Inc sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $5.35 and $6.29, with an estimated average price of $5.8.