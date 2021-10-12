O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. Buys McDonald's Corp, Zebra Technologies Corp, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: MCD, ZBRA,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, DISCK, EAF, TGP, WY, INTC, MTB, HCC, QCOM, FPH, PAYX, HT,
- Reduced Positions: PSX, KIM, TDW, ARCO, DVN, TPHS,
- Sold Out: ITW, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc.
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 185,763 shares, 21.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 103,223 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.17%
- Corning Inc (GLW) - 270,850 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 44,705 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Loews Corp (L) - 165,578 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61. The stock is now traded at around $245.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $506.91 and $590.6, with an estimated average price of $557.52. The stock is now traded at around $497.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
O'Keefe Stevens Advisory, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.
