Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC Buys Churchill Downs Inc, Ball Corp, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Under Armour Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc

- New Purchases: BAH, SYNH, ESI, HOLX, SMG, ACHC,
- Added Positions: CHDN, BLL, CZR, CWK, LPLA, ALLY, BKI, PLNT, FOUR, BFAM, PFGC, BBWI, GT, AZEK, DFS, CCK, CLVT, AJG, ENTG, ON, AQUA, SCI, VICI, QRVO, AWK, GFL, CHX, TDY, LESL,
- Reduced Positions: ZBH, CARR, BLDR, RXT, LYV, AHCO, COMM, LDOS, SYF, REZI, SWK, IQV, NDAQ, SSNC, CDW, VRT, TRU, DSEY, MAT, MRVL, WCC, HCA, BRO, BR, TFX, GPN, IT, CTLT, KEYS, USFD, BIO, APTV, XYL, RSG, MSI, LKQ, VRSK, ELAN, AME,
- Sold Out: DELL, UAA, NLOK, RLGY, STZ, XPO, AMP, KMX, GDDY, AVYA,
- LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 55,265 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 151,241 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 28,882 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 90,961 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 25,448 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.50%
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.7 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $90.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $80.74, with an estimated average price of $74.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18. The stock is now traded at around $149.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.33 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $63.21. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 40.50%. The purchase prices were between $177.29 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $203.49. The stock is now traded at around $249.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ball Corp (BLL)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 64,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $117.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $16.1 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $17.93. The stock is now traded at around $18.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 192,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36.Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $18.9 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $22.11.Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.07.Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.66.Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.
