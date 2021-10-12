Logo
Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC Buys Churchill Downs Inc, Ball Corp, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Sells Dell Technologies Inc, Under Armour Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc

Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Castle Rock, CO, based Investment company Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Churchill Downs Inc, Ball Corp, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Cushman & Wakefield PLC, sells Dell Technologies Inc, Under Armour Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Realogy Holdings Corp, Constellation Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC owns 87 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/three+peaks+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC
  1. LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 55,265 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.74%
  2. Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 151,241 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
  3. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 28,882 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
  4. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 90,961 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
  5. Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) - 25,448 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.50%
New Purchase: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $89.92, with an estimated average price of $83.62. The stock is now traded at around $80.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Syneos Health Inc (SYNH)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.7 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $90.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Element Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $22.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,791 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $80.74, with an estimated average price of $74.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,907 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $142.31 and $191.02, with an estimated average price of $164.18. The stock is now traded at around $149.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,009 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.33 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $63.21. The stock is now traded at around $56.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 40.50%. The purchase prices were between $177.29 and $243.18, with an estimated average price of $203.49. The stock is now traded at around $249.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 25,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ball Corp by 34.47%. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 64,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $117.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 40,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cushman & Wakefield PLC by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $16.1 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $17.93. The stock is now traded at around $18.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 192,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $92.29 and $105.38, with an estimated average price of $98.36.

Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $18.9 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $22.11.

Sold Out: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.07.

Sold Out: Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Realogy Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.66.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
