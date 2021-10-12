Logo
Fruth Investment Management Buys Organon, Eastman Chemical Co, Cimarex Energy Co, Sells , Activision Blizzard Inc, CME Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Fruth Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Organon, Eastman Chemical Co, Cimarex Energy Co, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Park National Corp, sells , Activision Blizzard Inc, CME Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Crane Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fruth Investment Management. As of 2021Q3, Fruth Investment Management owns 223 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fruth Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fruth+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fruth Investment Management
  1. Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 85,574 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  2. Linde PLC (LIN) - 29,903 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  3. W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 20,002 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 22,481 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  5. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 38,022 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $99.18 and $116.92, with an estimated average price of $110.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $59.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Park National Corp (PRK)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Park National Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.54 and $125.01, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $125.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.85 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $39.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Old Republic International Corp (ORI)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.52 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $24.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Great Panther Mining Ltd (GPL)

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $0.63, with an estimated average price of $0.53. The stock is now traded at around $0.456300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (WRI)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Sold Out: RGC Resources Inc (RGCO)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in RGC Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $22.5 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $24.47.

Sold Out: Crane Co (CR)

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $104.09, with an estimated average price of $95.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fruth Investment Management. Also check out:

1. Fruth Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fruth Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fruth Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fruth Investment Management keeps buying
