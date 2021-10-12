Fruth Investment Management Buys Organon, Eastman Chemical Co, Cimarex Energy Co, Sells , Activision Blizzard Inc, CME Group Inc

New Purchases: OGN, EMN, XEC, LSCC, PRK, RDS.B, BMI,

Added Positions: ORI, CLF, XOM, FOE, KMB, MATX, VTRS, RF, X, ACCO, F, KEY, GPL,

Reduced Positions: TXN, MA, EL, FIS, LIN, BF.B, HON, DRI, COST, CPK, HES, HP, GPS, KSU, MIDD, NEE, SWK, VZ, CDK, CASY, ATO, ARTNA, AVT, ADI, BK, CAT, ATI, CTAS, GLW, D, SFM, BHF, MUSA, AWR, NAD, PAG, AVY, PRGO, BP, IVAC, IP, GT, FLR, FARM, OVV,

Sold Out: WRI, ATVI, CME, CL, CR, RL, RGCO, ITW, NKE, PAAS,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Organon, Eastman Chemical Co, Cimarex Energy Co, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Park National Corp, sells , Activision Blizzard Inc, CME Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Crane Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fruth Investment Management. As of 2021Q3, Fruth Investment Management owns 223 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 85,574 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Linde PLC (LIN) - 29,903 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 20,002 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 22,481 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 38,022 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 34,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $99.18 and $116.92, with an estimated average price of $110.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.25 and $68.1, with an estimated average price of $59.07. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Park National Corp. The purchase prices were between $109.54 and $125.01, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $125.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.85 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $39.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fruth Investment Management initiated holding in Cimarex Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $90, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Old Republic International Corp by 20.64%. The purchase prices were between $22.52 and $26.45, with an estimated average price of $24.76. The stock is now traded at around $24.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fruth Investment Management added to a holding in Great Panther Mining Ltd by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $0.63, with an estimated average price of $0.53. The stock is now traded at around $0.456300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in RGC Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $22.5 and $25.96, with an estimated average price of $24.47.

Fruth Investment Management sold out a holding in Crane Co. The sale prices were between $87.04 and $104.09, with an estimated average price of $95.85.