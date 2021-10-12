Logo
Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. Buys VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, 3M Co, Sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF, Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, 3M Co, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Carrier Global Corp, sells VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Walmart Inc, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co.. As of 2021Q3, Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. owns 170 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/symphony+financial%2C+ltd.+co./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co.
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 305,873 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 437,745 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 273,277 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.81%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 172,090 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.24%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 74,363 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.24%
New Purchase: VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.78 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $25.25. The stock is now traded at around $24.378500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 108,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.27 and $59.59, with an estimated average price of $47.61. The stock is now traded at around $44.018200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 72,717 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.965400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 58,321 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 19,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 29,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.287500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in 3M Co by 737.15%. The purchase prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88. The stock is now traded at around $176.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 13,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.89%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $435.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 9,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 24.75%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $164.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 27,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 154.27%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $321.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,619 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 22.86%. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $230.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.49 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $32.88.

Sold Out: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97.

Sold Out: Pool Corp (POOL)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Pool Corp. The sale prices were between $434.41 and $497.39, with an estimated average price of $474.21.

Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $30.48 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $35.25.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $67.71 and $95.7, with an estimated average price of $82.65.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $405.61 and $524.84, with an estimated average price of $472.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co.. Also check out:

1. Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Symphony Financial, Ltd. Co. keeps buying

