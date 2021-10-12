Level Four Financial, Llc Buys Apple Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, The St. Joe Co, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp

New Purchases: UPST, UP, GDX, IYH, GSL, LSPD, NFLX, GE, ALB, QS, ASAN, TFC, INTU, CRL, CRM, EPAM, CB, NVAX, KMI, WFC, CHTR, BP, CIBR, PRU, AUPH, MU, EBAY, TMO, GGT, RNXT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, The St. Joe Co, Alphabet Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp, Weyerhaeuser Co, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Level Four Financial, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Level Four Financial, Llc owns 299 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,187 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,550 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 81,522 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,506 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Compass EMP U.S. 500 Volatility Weighted Index ETF (CFA) - 64,419 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%

Level Four Financial, Llc initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $334.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Financial, Llc initiated holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 75,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Financial, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $31.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,987 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Financial, Llc initiated holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.14 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $20.07. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 17,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Financial, Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF. The purchase prices were between $274.76 and $295.47, with an estimated average price of $285.18. The stock is now traded at around $272.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,493 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Financial, Llc initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $124.41, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Financial, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $141.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 94,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Financial, Llc added to a holding in The St. Joe Co by 62.89%. The purchase prices were between $40.87 and $47.03, with an estimated average price of $44.09. The stock is now traded at around $44.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 51,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Financial, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2732.041300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Financial, Llc added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 82.75%. The purchase prices were between $97.84 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $102.44. The stock is now traded at around $100.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Financial, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 539.09%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Financial, Llc added to a holding in Moderna Inc by 86.77%. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $311.769500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,991 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Level Four Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.37 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $27.76.

Level Four Financial, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $41.05 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $42.33.

Level Four Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Level Four Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.72 and $54.13, with an estimated average price of $47.21.

Level Four Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

Level Four Financial, Llc sold out a holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $65.33, with an estimated average price of $51.25.